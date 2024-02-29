Thai woman plunges to death from 23rd floor of condo in Malaysia

Photo courtesy of iStock

A 32 year old Thai woman met her untimely demise after being allegedly pushed by her boyfriend from the 23rd floor to the seventh floor of a condominium in Setia Alam, Malaysia.

Shah Alam OCPD Assistant Commander Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim disclosed that the authorities received a distressing report regarding the incident precisely at 10.02pm local time (9.02pm Thailand time) last night.

ACP Mohd Iqbal stated in a press release today that according to an eyewitness, the Thai woman and the suspect were engaged in a heated argument before the unfortunate push occurred from the 23rd floor of the condominium.

Remarkably, law enforcement was swift to apprehend the 37 year old suspect at the scene of the crime approximately eight minutes after the incident, shedding light on the tragic circumstances surrounding the case.

The accused, an Indian national employed as a lorry driver, possesses a troubling criminal history comprising seven prior offences, alongside testing positive for cannabis, reported The Star.

“The suspect will be held in custody pending further inquiries. We are pursuing the matter under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. We implore individuals possessing pertinent information to reach out to investigating officer Assistant Superintendent Muhammad Khairi Kamaruddin at 012-266 6025.”

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.