Suspected murderer of casino boss and woman arrested in Phuket

A joint operation by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Phuket Provincial Police culminated in the apprehension of the alleged murderer. Thanya “Bom” Wichaidit, is a suspect in the murder of a casino crime boss in Surat Thani in 2022 and the recent fatal shooting of a young woman near Don Sak Police Station.

The arrest was executed at a shopping centre in Wichit, Phuket, though the specific shopping centre remains undisclosed. The CIB confirmed the arrest of the 32 year old took place yesterday, March 24.

Bom was on Surat Thani Provincial Court’s wanted list, with his arrest warrant issued on Saturday. He had absconded while out on bail. The CIB report associates Bom with Niwat Saksomphong, presenting them as collaborators. Bom, in particular, is alleged to be the hired gunman responsible for the assassination of Ja Ying, a former casino boss based in Surat Thani, two years ago.

The young woman’s murder, which happened close to Don Sak Police Station last Friday night, further implicated Bom. Police investigations suggest that a drug-related dispute precipitated the violent act, reported Phuket News.

Despite the serious allegations, Wichaidit maintained his innocence upon his arrest in Phuket. Regardless of his denial, the CIB handed him over to the investigating officers at Don Sak Police Station in Surat Thani to ensure due process of law, as stated in the report.

Last week in Phuket, the teenager suspected of murdering another Thai man at a Phuket petrol station voluntarily surrendered to the Cherng Talay Police Station. Kiattisak “Gus” Thawornphon was immediately apprehended and questioned by the police.

The 18 year old was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court for the alleged murder of 21 year old Teerapat Suksrimuang, who resided in Pa Khlok.

Teerapat was shot at a Caltex petrol station on the Baan Don-Cherng Talay Road in Baan Pasak. Despite being quickly transported to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.