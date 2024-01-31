Thai wife injured by fruit knife during heated argument with British husband
A Thai woman was found with a serious hand injury sustained from a fruit knife in a condominium on Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram, near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya.
Pattaya police and a rapid response unit responded to a distress call at 3am yesterday, January 30, stumbling upon a gruesome scene on the seventh floor: a 27 year old woman, identified as C, had her right hand mutilated, and the room was stained with the aftermath of profuse bleeding.
The stabbing victim recounted a heated argument with her British husband, which took a terrifying turn when a fruit-peeling knife, measuring around 15 centimetres, became the epicentre of their dispute. In a desperate attempt to reclaim the sharp tool, the situation escalated, ultimately resulting in her husband wresting control of the blade. C, overwhelmed by her emotions, made a second attempt to retrieve the knife, inadvertently injuring her hand in the process, reported Pattaya Mail.
Pattaya City Police Station promptly launched a preliminary investigation into the incident, with both the wounded C and her British husband slated for further interrogation.
