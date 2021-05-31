Thailand
Thai soldiers keep watch after bomb explosions in Myanmar border town
Over the weekend, local media in Myanmar reported that 2 bombs exploded near the Thai border. The blasts could be heard by those in Thailand at the Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint, known as the Three Pagodas Pass, in Kanachaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district. Thai soldiers were deployed to the checkpoint as a precaution.
The explosions went off at 10:10pm and 10:33pm in Myanmar’s Phyathonezu town. Reports say a school just 60 metres from the Thai border caught on fire after the blasts. The flames could be seen from the border checkpoint. The Lat Ya Force soldiers as well as border patrol police and district officials were called to the checkpoint to keep watch.
According to the Bangkok Post, a security source says the bombs, suspected to be improvised explosive devices, or IEDS, went off near the school and only caused minor damage to the building. No one died in the explosions, the source says.
It’s unclear who was behind the explosions. Since the February military coup in Myanmar, hundreds of protesters and civilians have been killed by security forces. Ethnic armies and rebel troops backing the anti-coup movement have clashed with the state military with some battles and attacks near the Thai border.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Burmese shadow government builds fighting Defence Force
After Myanmar’s Feb 1 military coup threw the country into turmoil, a collection of deposed leaders formed the National Unity Government, who announced they were forming the People’s Defence Force to fight back. Yesterday the new military force was seen in a video of uniformed trainees finishing their instruction and prepared for combat. The video shows about 100 men marching in camouflage through jungles carrying a red flag with a white star on it.
The military junta has sunk the country into civil unrest and humanitarian crisis, and jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, charging her with various politically motivated charges. The NUG formed as a shadow government in hopes of challenging military rule to restore order to the country. The defence minister for the shadow government posted the video of the recruits graduating to combat-ready on Friday.
The military junta responded to the new force by labelling it as a terrorist organisation. They seized power claiming that Myanmar’s most recent election was fraudulent, though an electoral commission found no evidence of fraud, and as such have declared the NUG as treasonous.
The People’s Defence Force trains while the military junta fights daily civilian protests in cities around the country and frequent clashes with insurgents in the countryside across the nation. Businesses have shuttered due to the unrest bringing about widespread poverty. Numerous local militias have grown in opposition to the military.
Yesterday, local news in Yangon reported on 2 homemade explosive devices detonated in the city, seemingly aimed at a military truck and a police post. One person was reported injured in the bomb blasts.
Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the Burmese military junta, has said that 50 police officers have been killed in skirmishes, though he did not cite figures for military deaths. Opposition forces claim to have killed many soldiers in their battles. He also claims that civilian deaths in the disputes total around 300, a stark difference from the numbers cited by the United Nations, which stated that at least 840 people have died at the juntas hands, while over 4,000 people have been imprisoned.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Myanmar coup and crisis cause major damage to its economy
The continued civic unrest after the military coup has ravaged Myanmar and its economy, with massive losses across all economic indicators, including Thailand’s exports to its troubled neighbour. This year’s exports from Thailand to Myanmar predicted to lose between 60 and 96.5 billion baht, between 51 and 82%, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. The UTCC’s Center for International Trade Studies released a number of findings about Myanmar’s economy and its relation to Thailand and the countries of ASEAN.
The study found the coup had caused major damage to the Burmese economy, starting with a 2.5% drop in GDP this quarter, compared to a growth of 6.4% in the first quarter of 2020. 600,000 jobs were lost due to the decline of foreign direct investment. The massive unemployment helps explain the staggering 83% decline in household income.
Foreign direct investment was down about 187.6 billion baht costing about 600,000 Burmese jobs. those figures are expected to fall further to between 203 and 228 billion baht, a drop of 76-85% depending on the continued military and civilian clashes. Many sectors have been severely damaged including transportation, oil and gas, energy, property, industry and industrial estate. Foreign investment abandonment is expected to continue to pummel the Myanmar economy as investors reallocate to Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
The Burmese economy has experienced an 18% foreign exchange loss and with Thailand’s reduced exporting, an overall export decline of 0.8 to 1.3% is expected. China is expected to be hit hardest by the export loss, with ASEAN countries (particularly Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam), South Korea, Japan, India and the US all experiencing shortfalls.
Industrial and consumer exports are also massively declining with rubber, oil, plastics, computers, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, fabrics, steel and machinery all suffering on the industrial side. Consumer products like rice, sugar, vegetable oil, shrimp, drinks, soap and cosmetics, TVs and animal feed are facing the same economic losses.
Thailand has actually seen a decade-long gradual decline in exports to Myanmar, but the current state of crisis and freefall of the Burmese economy has caused a much sharper fall-off. From 2018 to 2019, exports fell 8.8% and the next year they fell 13% from 2019 to 2020. This year’s fall off a cliff of over 50% is a drastic toll from the humanitarian crisis and military rule destroying Myanmar.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Myanmar
Burmese coup causes food prices to rise, income fall
As clashes between the military who took over the country in a coup Feb 1 and protestors in cities and insurgents in the countryside rage on, prices on necessities like food spike and many are going hungry in Myanmar. People who could once afford healthy, balanced meals of pork and vegetables and rice are now scraping by simple cheap foods like dried fish, fish paste, stringy vegetables, or even just rice with salt for the poorest people. The combination of jobs being lost during continual uprisings and civil unrest, and the effects on imports and exports driving up the costs of basic goods has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis.
Banking systems have been frozen, internet spotty, all major economic driving forces stagnant since the military seized power and jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Even those lucky enough to have savings may spend all day in a queue waiting to withdraw any. Factories and businesses all over the country have shuttered in the wake of the civil unrest, as even travelling around cities to work can be dangerous as military strikes down protesting groups and civilians seemingly indiscriminately. Limited access to savings, inability to work, and climbing food prices have created a crisis for the Burmese people.
The World Food Programme warns of economic strife and food shortages. Myanmar normally has a healthy export business, shipping out staples like fruit, rice, and beans, but international trade has been killed off by the military coup. Prices are skyrocketing, with remote areas like the Kachin state on the Chinese border seeing 50% spikes in rice. And a 30% rise in fuel prices means the cost of distributing products has increased, leading to even higher food prices.
With food prices rising and so many unemployed, even those able to keep simple restaurants or food stalls open are struggling to find customers that can afford to eat. One local food seller said that even after dropping the price of a modest meal to the equivalent of less than 10 Thai baht, people cannot spare what limited money they have. With no indication of when things might return to anything resembling normal, many have doubts of when they will find work again and dare not spend any money.
The WFP predicts up to 3.4 million hungry people within the next 6 months. They are ramping up to triple their emergency food assistance programmes, while local community food donation projects are finding many desperate people in need in Yangon, unable to afford soaring food prices. People have lost their jobs, even their homes, and are often squatting and looking for these food handouts to survive each day, with no control over the volatile civic and political activities in their country, and little hope for improvement any time soon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
