Thai restaurant owners accuse delivery rider of attempted assault

Two Thai restaurant owners accused a food delivery rider from LINE MAN of attempting to physically assault one of them over a forgotten order.

The Thai woman shared security camera footage showing her and her husband engaged in a heated argument with the food delivery rider in front of their shop yesterday, February 26.

Advertisements

“Hot-headed rider. We completed the order and placed two plastic bags together, but the rider picked up only one of them. We called him to return to pick up the other, but he became angry and attempted to hurt my husband. Don’t you know that all of those thugs eventually end up dead? We will pursue the case to the fullest extent.”

The woman also tagged the LINE MAN RIDER official Facebook page in the post to notify the company about the rider’s inappropriate behaviour.

In the video, the rider was seen picking up one plastic bag and leaving. The male restaurant owner was cleaning the store and preparing equipment when the rider arrived. He later noticed that the rider forgot part of the order, calling the rider to retrieve the forgotten items.

“Why didn’t you take the bag of vegetables as well? It comes with the grilled fish order. Come back and take it now.”

The rider then returned to the store and told the owner to attach all the bags together if they were part of the same order next time. The owner responded that he already placed the bags together and would show the CCTV footage to the rider.

Advertisements

Riders’ complaints

The rider then asked why the owner scolded him on the phone. The owner denied scolding him, and a heated argument erupted. The rider was seen pushing the male owner before the owner’s wife intervened.

The woman asked her husband to stop arguing with the rider and informed the rider that she would report him through the application. The rider then left the store.

Many Thai food delivery riders who had previously picked up orders from the couple’s restaurant took to the comment section, not to criticise the rider in the video, but the couple. One rider stated…

“I’m not the rider in the video, but I want to defend people in the same profession. This couple made their shop active on the application, but they were never ready to complete orders for customers. Seven to ten riders waited outside their shop, and sometimes it took one to two hours.

This couple also asked riders to wait outside their store in the middle of the hot day without an umbrella. They both have foul mouths and often asked riders to cancel orders if they could not wait. They know full well that riders lose credits for cancelling orders.”

More food delivery riders expressed similar opinions and experiences in the comment section. Some also mentioned that the couple did not respond to riders’ questions and ignored them when they came to pick up food.

As of now, the couple have not provided further clarification on the issue, and the rider in the video has not come forward to confirm whether he faces any punishment from the company.