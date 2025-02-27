Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2025
130 1 minute read
Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck
Pictures courtesy of Sanook

A large python was discovered under a pickup truck in Surin province, with locals believing it could bring good fortune. The incident occurred on February 21 at 10pm, as reported by local reporters. The rescue unit from Nong Sanit subdistrict, Chom Phra district, was dispatched to assist residents in capturing the reptile.

Upon arrival at the scene, a two-storey house in Village 1, Nong Sanit subdistrict, the rescue team found a pile of sand blocking the entrance. The house featured a wooden upper floor and a concrete lower floor, with two pickup trucks parked outside. Neighbours had been monitoring the python, which was initially spotted by Pakphum Kraipetch, who saw it entering the house and reported it to the rescue unit. Despite attempts to alert the homeowner, they did not respond immediately. Eventually, three residents emerged from the house.

Advertisements

Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck | News by Thaiger

The rescue team informed the residents about the situation and used a flashlight to locate the slithery creature under the truck. The python was found coiled above the wheel arch. With a hook, they pulled it out, which measured over 2 metres in length and weighed approximately 7 to 8 kilogrammes. They also removed dog ticks from the python’s head.

Related Articles

The reporter noted that the house had two pickup trucks parked in a row. The snake first slithered past a gold Toyota with the licence plate บษ 6232 Surin, then a black Isuzu with the plate บว 8165 Surin. Nongkran Samranrom, who resides at house number 44, Village 1, shared her belief in the potential luck associated with the numbers 23, 63, and 62, as well as previous lottery wins linked to the black truck’s registration number 51. She expressed hope that the number 8165 might also bring good fortune, reported Sanook.

Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck | News by Thaiger

In related news, a popular page tested the belief that snakes fear gravel stones by sprinkling them around homes to deter snakes. Additionally, a cloud formation resembling a number was spotted above a temple in Bangkok, prompting some to purchase lottery tickets in hope of divine luck.

Advertisements

Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays Pattaya News

European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays

3 hours ago
Man seeks identity of foreign motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Phuket Thailand News

Man seeks identity of foreign motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Phuket

3 hours ago
Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available Thailand News

Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available

3 hours ago
Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage Thailand News

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

4 hours ago
Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand Thailand News

Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

4 hours ago
2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair Thailand News

2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

4 hours ago
Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback Thailand News

Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback

4 hours ago
Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam Phuket News

Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam

4 hours ago
Thai restaurant owners accuse delivery rider of attempted assault Thailand News

Thai restaurant owners accuse delivery rider of attempted assault

5 hours ago
Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck Thailand News

Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck

5 hours ago
Thai writer seriously injured after being hit on zebra crossing Thailand News

Thai writer seriously injured after being hit on zebra crossing

5 hours ago
Udon Thani set to host first wetland horticultural expo Thailand News

Udon Thani set to host first wetland horticultural expo

5 hours ago
Cruise ship caught dumping trash into Chao Phraya River (video) Bangkok News

Cruise ship caught dumping trash into Chao Phraya River (video)

6 hours ago
Thailand to introduce 300-baht tourism tax Thailand News

Thailand to introduce 300-baht tourism tax

6 hours ago
Villagers seek lottery luck from ancient neem tree on holy day Thailand News

Villagers seek lottery luck from ancient neem tree on holy day

7 hours ago
Four killed, five injured in Nakhon Sawan van-truck collision Road deaths

Four killed, five injured in Nakhon Sawan van-truck collision

7 hours ago
Pregnant Thai teen refuses medical help, leading to baby&#8217;s death Thailand News

Pregnant Thai teen refuses medical help, leading to baby’s death

7 hours ago
No-confidence motion targets PM Paetongtarn Bangkok News

No-confidence motion targets PM Paetongtarn

7 hours ago
Ceremony at Wat Kham Chanod reveals lucky numbers in sacred water Thailand News

Ceremony at Wat Kham Chanod reveals lucky numbers in sacred water

7 hours ago
Man threatens Bangkok police with machete over 1,000 baht fine (video) Bangkok News

Man threatens Bangkok police with machete over 1,000 baht fine (video)

7 hours ago
Major drug bust in Thailand: 100,000 meth pills seized Crime News

Major drug bust in Thailand: 100,000 meth pills seized

7 hours ago
Thailand to boost tourism with &#8216;Thai Charm&#8217; and must-visit cities Thailand News

Thailand to boost tourism with ‘Thai Charm’ and must-visit cities

7 hours ago
Thai woman catches Chinese man stealing on flight to Hong Kong Thailand News

Thai woman catches Chinese man stealing on flight to Hong Kong

7 hours ago
Navy officer charged with drink-driving after Chon Buri crash Thailand News

Navy officer charged with drink-driving after Chon Buri crash

8 hours ago
Thai ranger slams Italian tourists for breaking snorkelling ban Thailand News

Thai ranger slams Italian tourists for breaking snorkelling ban

8 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2025
130 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available

Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available

3 hours ago
Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

4 hours ago
Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

4 hours ago
2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

4 hours ago