Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck

A large python was discovered under a pickup truck in Surin province, with locals believing it could bring good fortune. The incident occurred on February 21 at 10pm, as reported by local reporters. The rescue unit from Nong Sanit subdistrict, Chom Phra district, was dispatched to assist residents in capturing the reptile.

Upon arrival at the scene, a two-storey house in Village 1, Nong Sanit subdistrict, the rescue team found a pile of sand blocking the entrance. The house featured a wooden upper floor and a concrete lower floor, with two pickup trucks parked outside. Neighbours had been monitoring the python, which was initially spotted by Pakphum Kraipetch, who saw it entering the house and reported it to the rescue unit. Despite attempts to alert the homeowner, they did not respond immediately. Eventually, three residents emerged from the house.

The rescue team informed the residents about the situation and used a flashlight to locate the slithery creature under the truck. The python was found coiled above the wheel arch. With a hook, they pulled it out, which measured over 2 metres in length and weighed approximately 7 to 8 kilogrammes. They also removed dog ticks from the python’s head.

The reporter noted that the house had two pickup trucks parked in a row. The snake first slithered past a gold Toyota with the licence plate บษ 6232 Surin, then a black Isuzu with the plate บว 8165 Surin. Nongkran Samranrom, who resides at house number 44, Village 1, shared her belief in the potential luck associated with the numbers 23, 63, and 62, as well as previous lottery wins linked to the black truck’s registration number 51. She expressed hope that the number 8165 might also bring good fortune, reported Sanook.

In related news, a popular page tested the belief that snakes fear gravel stones by sprinkling them around homes to deter snakes. Additionally, a cloud formation resembling a number was spotted above a temple in Bangkok, prompting some to purchase lottery tickets in hope of divine luck.

