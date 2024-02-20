Thai prosecutors threatened over online gambling scandal probe

Photo courtesy of iStock

Two leading prosecutors have allegedly been threatened by police officers implicated in a major online gambling scandal in Thailand, prompting the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to seek their protection. The Royal Thai Police, however, have yet to offer a response to the OAG’s plea.

The OAG has specifically requested the national police chief, Police General Torsak Sukvimol, to ensure the safety of the two concerned prosecutors and to investigate the supposed intimidation and obstruction of the investigation by the suspected police officers. This move by the OAG is in response to a complaint made by Kulthanit Mongkolsawat, head of the OAG Investigation Office, and Suriyon Prabhasavat, a top-ranking prosecutor.

The two were tasked by the OAG to join the police in a case revolving around online gambling websites, supposedly connected to Suchanun Minnie Sucharitchinsri. The list of suspects in this case features eight police officers, among them is Police Colonel Phakphum Phitsamai, who is a close aide to the deputy police chief Police General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, reported Bangkok Post.

The prosecutors claim that the suspects complained about their role, attaching photos of them that appear to have been taken secretly. This act was seen as an indirect threat, suggesting that they were under surveillance.

The two prosecutors have been approved by the OAG to halt work on the case until they are confident about their safety, said OAG spokesman Prayut Phetcharakhun. He indicated that this suspension could potentially delay the police investigation.

Echoing the concerns, deputy OAG spokesman Nakhen Thongpraiwan emphasised that the issue necessitates immediate attention and decisive action from the police chief.

In related news, Thai cyber police dismantle two major online gambling networks, seizing over 18 million baht in cash and uncovering a monthly circulation of 300 million baht. 26 individuals linked to the websites were arrested in the crackdown led by the Technology Crime Suppression Division.