Thailand

Thai officer caught on camera riding carelessly won't be fined

Petch Petpailin

A Thai police officer caught on camera riding a motorcycle as if he was drunk in the Isaan province of Chaiyaphum, won’t be prosecuted.

The Chaiyaphum News Hunter Facebook page, คนล่าข่าวชัยภูมิ, posted a video of the police with a caption saying, “Locals sent this to me. Is it too dangerous, boss? This happened on the Bypass Road Mueng Chaiyaphum at 9am on July 3. Is he drunk?”

The video shows the police officer riding slowly and unsteadily from the left to the right lane. The other cars look tentative of the policeman swaying from side to side. One pickup truck watched proceedings for a while, trying to stay away from the swaying officer, before quickly driving away. The policeman nodded at the pickup driver while parked at an intersection, waiting for the traffic light to change.

Thai netizens criticised the officer saying, “Police will never be wrong,” and “Police arrested others but never look at themselves,” while another said, “I experienced the same thing on the same road.”

The motorcycle’s number plate is registered at Baan Khwao Police Station in the province. The reporters visited the police station to ask for more details from Superintendent, Anuparp Pew-on.

Anuparp said he identified the officer accused of being drunk on the video and questioned him.

The superintendent added the officer had just finished his shift and was not drunk, just sleepy and there was no need for him to be prosecuted.

According to the Lad Traffic Transport Act, drivers who drive recklessly and dangerously without paying attention to the safety of others could face a penalty of up to 3 months in jail, a fine from 2,000 to 10,000 baht, or both.

SOURCE: Thairath | Royal Thai Police

 

Recent comments:
Janneman
2022-07-06 19:12
All Thai are equal. But some are more equal than others. After George Orwell, 1984
Graham
2022-07-06 19:32
Just the normal in Thailand, one rule for them and another set of rules for everyone else !
Giltee
2022-07-06 20:24
The superintendent added the officer had just finished his shift and was not drunk, just sleepy and there was no need for him to be prosecuted. Of course that’s right he was tired. How can anyone think he being RTP…
image
ozvenision
2022-07-06 20:33
pissed as a cricket
image
Pinetree
2022-07-06 20:36
10 minutes ago, Giltee said: The superintendent added the officer had just finished his shift and was not drunk, just sleepy and there was no need for him to be prosecuted. Of course that’s right he was tired. How can…
Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

