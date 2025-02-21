Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott22 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
80 2 minutes read
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives
Picture courtesy of TripSavvy

Get ready to sizzle, because the Director-General of the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) declared that the kingdom will step straight into the scorching summer season on February 28. This marks the start of a few sweltering months ahead, promising a mix of high temperatures and occasional summer storms.

TMD chief Sukanya Yawincharn made the announcement today, February 21, based on two hotly anticipated factors: firstly, temperatures in the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions must soar to 35.0 degrees Celsius or hotter across more than 60% of these areas. Secondly, the chilly northeast monsoon needs to give way to warm southeast and southern breezes, reported Channel 7.

Advertisements

Despite the hot season officially kicking off, this year might not see the mercury rise to last year’s record levels.

The TMD stats, dating back to 1951, predict an average peak of 35-36 degrees Celsius, slightly below the usual 35.4 degrees.

Related Articles

Why the reserved warmth? It’s all thanks to a weak La Niña phenomenon, which is keeping those extreme temperatures in check, at least for now.

But hold onto your hats and sunscreen in April, traditionally Thailand’s hottest stretch, when thermometers could skyrocket past a blistering 42 degrees Celsius.

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bookmundi

Hotspots to watch include 14 provinces: Mae Hong Son, Tak, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Loei, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, and Chaiyaphum. These regions could be moments away from melting point.

Advertisements

During this searing period, the summer storms might crash the party from time to time, offering short bursts of relief. More rainfall than usual, between 10-20% above average, is forecast, yet don’t expect extended downpours or widespread coverage.

So, the TMD advises conserving water carefully, as rainy reprieves will be fleeting.

Demand for cool hydration won’t only affect the good people of Thailand: vegetable patches and rice paddies might scream for moisture too. Those who manage water resources wisely over these few sun-blasted months will reap the rewards when the monsoon eventually takes over from mid-May.

And as the nation braces for the heatwave, it’s not all doom and sweat. The sizzling temperatures spell perfect beach days and poolside lounging for holidaymakers and locals alike.

Cold drinks, shade, and fans will be your best friends as Thailand gleefully embraces the embrace of tropical summer.

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of TakeMeTour’s Blog

Whether hiking through the hills of Chiang Mai or navigating bustling Bangkok, it’s essential to stay sun-smart.

Keep water handy, slap on the sunscreen, and dress for the temperatures. With proper preparation, the summer sun promises not just sweat but spectacular sun-drenched memories.

So, let the sun-shiny season commence! Here’s to another round of warm weather festivities, annual festivals, and celebrating all that Thailand has to offer—at its hottest best.

Latest Thailand News
Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession Thailand News

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

8 minutes ago
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives Thailand News

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

22 minutes ago
Thai man shares ex-girlfriend&#8217;s explicit images online after car dispute Thailand News

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

31 minutes ago
Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri Thailand News

Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

54 minutes ago
Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video) Thailand News

Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video)

1 hour ago
Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video)

1 hour ago
Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row

1 hour ago
Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2 Thailand News

Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2

2 hours ago
Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket Phuket News

Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket

2 hours ago
Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket Thailand News

Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket

2 hours ago
Drug suspect arrested in Rawai sea gypsy village in Phuket Phuket News

Drug suspect arrested in Rawai sea gypsy village in Phuket

2 hours ago
Foul play: Thai rubber plantation cockfight ruffled by police raid Thailand News

Foul play: Thai rubber plantation cockfight ruffled by police raid

2 hours ago
Thai woman missing in Oman after abuse by Bangladeshi boyfriend Thailand News

Thai woman missing in Oman after abuse by Bangladeshi boyfriend

3 hours ago
Little thieves in big trouble: Teenagers nabbed for stealing motorcycles Thailand News

Little thieves in big trouble: Teenagers nabbed for stealing motorcycles

3 hours ago
Firefighters battle wildfire at Laem Krathing, Phuket Phuket News

Firefighters battle wildfire at Laem Krathing, Phuket

3 hours ago
Peeping Tom busted: Ex-brother-in-law’s 3-year peep show horror Thailand News

Peeping Tom busted: Ex-brother-in-law’s 3-year peep show horror

3 hours ago
No dice: Thai casino entry plan unlikely to get Cabinet approval Thailand News

No dice: Thai casino entry plan unlikely to get Cabinet approval

4 hours ago
2 Indian men attacked in Pattaya for allegedly groping Thai women Pattaya News

2 Indian men attacked in Pattaya for allegedly groping Thai women

5 hours ago
Rice and fall: Thailand faces grain pains as India lifts export limits Business News

Rice and fall: Thailand faces grain pains as India lifts export limits

5 hours ago
Thailand considers stricter Internet rules on Thai-Myanmar border Thailand News

Thailand considers stricter Internet rules on Thai-Myanmar border

5 hours ago
Cheers: Thailand’s booze rules shake-up promises economic tonic Business News

Cheers: Thailand’s booze rules shake-up promises economic tonic

5 hours ago
Thai-ing the knot: Thailand pushes for free trade deal with gulf nations Business News

Thai-ing the knot: Thailand pushes for free trade deal with gulf nations

5 hours ago
3 year old Thai boy killed and 11 others injured in Phang Nga bus accident Thailand News

3 year old Thai boy killed and 11 others injured in Phang Nga bus accident

5 hours ago
Visas in the mist: Thai immigration to probe Israeli influx in Pai Thailand News

Visas in the mist: Thai immigration to probe Israeli influx in Pai

6 hours ago
Thai social security spending sparks outrage over lavish expenses Thailand News

Thai social security spending sparks outrage over lavish expenses

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott22 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
80 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Dengue cases projected to drop this year despite five recent deaths

Dengue cases projected to drop this year despite five recent deaths

43 minutes ago
Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

54 minutes ago
Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video)

Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video)

1 hour ago
Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video)

Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video)

1 hour ago