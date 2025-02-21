Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

Picture courtesy of TripSavvy

Get ready to sizzle, because the Director-General of the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) declared that the kingdom will step straight into the scorching summer season on February 28. This marks the start of a few sweltering months ahead, promising a mix of high temperatures and occasional summer storms.

TMD chief Sukanya Yawincharn made the announcement today, February 21, based on two hotly anticipated factors: firstly, temperatures in the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions must soar to 35.0 degrees Celsius or hotter across more than 60% of these areas. Secondly, the chilly northeast monsoon needs to give way to warm southeast and southern breezes, reported Channel 7.

Despite the hot season officially kicking off, this year might not see the mercury rise to last year’s record levels.

The TMD stats, dating back to 1951, predict an average peak of 35-36 degrees Celsius, slightly below the usual 35.4 degrees.

Why the reserved warmth? It’s all thanks to a weak La Niña phenomenon, which is keeping those extreme temperatures in check, at least for now.

But hold onto your hats and sunscreen in April, traditionally Thailand’s hottest stretch, when thermometers could skyrocket past a blistering 42 degrees Celsius.

Hotspots to watch include 14 provinces: Mae Hong Son, Tak, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Loei, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, and Chaiyaphum. These regions could be moments away from melting point.

During this searing period, the summer storms might crash the party from time to time, offering short bursts of relief. More rainfall than usual, between 10-20% above average, is forecast, yet don’t expect extended downpours or widespread coverage.

So, the TMD advises conserving water carefully, as rainy reprieves will be fleeting.

Demand for cool hydration won’t only affect the good people of Thailand: vegetable patches and rice paddies might scream for moisture too. Those who manage water resources wisely over these few sun-blasted months will reap the rewards when the monsoon eventually takes over from mid-May.

And as the nation braces for the heatwave, it’s not all doom and sweat. The sizzling temperatures spell perfect beach days and poolside lounging for holidaymakers and locals alike.

Cold drinks, shade, and fans will be your best friends as Thailand gleefully embraces the embrace of tropical summer.

Whether hiking through the hills of Chiang Mai or navigating bustling Bangkok, it’s essential to stay sun-smart.

Keep water handy, slap on the sunscreen, and dress for the temperatures. With proper preparation, the summer sun promises not just sweat but spectacular sun-drenched memories.

So, let the sun-shiny season commence! Here’s to another round of warm weather festivities, annual festivals, and celebrating all that Thailand has to offer—at its hottest best.