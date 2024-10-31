Thai man regains consciousness hours after murder-suicide (video)

Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai man murdered his wife before attempting to commit suicide at a house in the central province of Prachin Buri. A rescue team found the couple unresponsive after the tragic act. However, in a bewildering twist, the man regained consciousness three hours later, leaving the rescue team in disbelief at his unexpected revival.

Officers from Si Maha Pho Police Station descended on a house in the Si Maha Pho district of Prachin Buri after being alerted to a fatal stabbing. Upon arrival, the officers discovered the lifeless bodies of a couple: a 27 year old woman named Nattaya and a 28 year old man named Rattaphon.

Their bodies were found in the kitchen, with Rattaphon lying face down on Nattaya. The kitchen floor was covered in blood, and two blood-stained knives were found near them. Nattaya had multiple stab wounds across her body, while her husband had severe cuts to his chest and neck.

Police officers and rescuers covered the bodies with white cloths, awaiting the forensic team to conduct a further investigation. The team arrived at the scene three hours later.

While the forensic officers were taking photographs and examining the deceased, Rattaphon suddenly moved, leaving everyone in shock. He reportedly moved his legs, blinked slowly, and turned his face towards the officers.

The officers quickly composed themselves and checked Rattaphon’s vital signs, which were active. The rescue team immediately rushed him to Si Maha Pho Hospital.

After questioning the couple’s family members, it was revealed that the two were married and had two children aged 10 and seven. They lived at the house for about a year before the incident occurred. Rattaphon recently suspected his wife of infidelity, believing she was in a romantic relationship with a female colleague.

The couple argued about her colleague several times before and had another argument on the day of the incident. During this confrontation, Rattaphon stabbed his wife to death in front of their children. He then instructed his elder daughter to call her grandmother and inform her of the incident before he attempted to end his own life.

The elder daughter immediately called her grandmother, who arrived and took the children away from the scene before the police investigation began.

The report did not include an update on Rattaphon’s condition. However, he was reportedly heard shouting during the journey to the hospital, “Why am I not dead?”

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.