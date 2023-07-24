Thai man arrested for making a dick of himself in public places

Photo via Siamrath.

Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) officers arrested a Thai man involved in the creation and sale of explicit videos showing his penis in public places on the Twitter and OnlyFans platforms.

Bang Yee Khan Police Station in Bangkok received a complaint from a man on Wednesday, July 19 that he had been lured into recording a video of his penis in a public place by another man who had been doing the same thing on Twitter and OnlyFans.

Police officers investigated the issue until they found the suspect, 28 year old Paphonsan Anyapho. Officers then arrested Paphonsan on the road in the Puttamonthon district of Nakhon Patom province near Bangkok a day later on July 20.

During interrogation, Paphonsan admitted to his illicit actions, revealing to the officers that he shared a picture and video of himself on Twitter as normal, but several people contacted him and expressed their interest in viewing explicit content, specifically images and videos of his penis.

Seeing an opportunity to make some money, Paphonsan decided to create an OnlyFans account, along with a private Twitter account, to cater to the demand and generate revenue from interested viewers. He then started exposing his genitalia in various public locations, eventually extending the same challenge to his followers and others.

Paphonsan’s act violates Section 14(4) of the Criminal Law by importing explicit information into another computer system that others can access. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

In a similar case earlier in the year, a Thai female OnlyFans creator faced legal charges and public criticism after releasing a video in which she appeared close to a Thai monk, revealing her breasts and claiming to have engaged in sexual intercourse with him. Later, she admitted that the video was entirely fake.

Access to Pornhub is illegal in Thailand, which consequently includes access to OnlyFans. One female sex content creator decided to move out of the country due to pressure from the authorities and some groups of people, while a couple was charged for creating a video in their room at a resort in the national park area.