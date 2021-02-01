Thai court orders opposition leader to take down videos criticising Covid-19 vaccine plan | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai court orders opposition leader to take down videos criticising Covid-19 vaccine plan
Thailand’s Criminal Court is ordering one of the government’s biggest critics to take down videos on YouTube and Facebook where he says the government’s Covid-19 vaccine plan lacks transparency and unfairly favours a company owned by HM the King.
The government is also accusing Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, founder of the Progressive Movement, of violating the draconian lèse majesté law which carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison for insulting the Thai Monarchy.
The company Siam Bioscience, set to locally manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine for distribution across Southeast Asia, is owned by HM the King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The company received a 600 million baht subsidy for the operation and plans to deliver the first batch of 61 million doses by June.
Siam Bioscience lacks experience in manufacturing vaccines, according to Thanathorn. In videos on YouTube and Facebook, he calls out PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, saying the government has not been open in its decision to choose Siam Bioscience to produce the vaccine locally.
Thanathorn’s statements could breach national security, according to the Digital Ministry. But Thanathorn says the videos are legal. He and others in the Progressive Movement urged YouTube and Facebook to keep the videos up to allow freedom of speech.
Thanathorn was also the leader of the now-disbanded Future Forward Party. He’s banned from politics for 10 years over loans he made to the party.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Changes to Thai provincial Covid zones – what’s re-opening today?
There are quite a few changes coming into effect today around many of the Thai provinces. Some types of businesses will be re-opening and some restrictions are being lifted. The new measures go into effect TODAY. Here is a list from the National News Bureau of Thailand…
Maximum control (Dark Red):Samut Sakhon
The following locations will remain closed:
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues
- Boxing training camps, indoor gyms and fitness centres
- Amulet shops- Spa, massage outlets and similar establishments
- Schools, educational institutions and tutorial schools
- Amusement parks, playgrounds
- Gaming arcades
- Internet cafes
- Exhibitions, meeting halls and other gathering venues
- Bus terminals
The following locations can continue operating under strict preventive measures:
- Flea markets (social distancing measures must be in place and customers limited)
- Restaurants can operate until 9pm but are not allowed to serve alcohol
- Malls and department stores can open until 9pm
- Child and elderly care centres can only open for permanent residents
- Hotels and temporary accommodations must use a tracking system to check on the number of people entering and exiting
High control (Light Red):Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues remain closed for in-house service, but takeaways are allowed
- Restaurants can serve until 11pm but no alcoholic drinks are allowed (people can take alcoholic drinks home)
- Schools, educational institutes and tutorials can open provided classes are kept small
- Seminars, banquets or catered events can be held with no more than 100 participants. No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open, but no activities or promotions that bring many people together are allowed.
- Convention halls or exhibitions can open provided all preventive measures are followed
- Migrant workers must limit their movements, use the MorChana tracking app and seek permission from health officers for inter-provincial travel
- Massage shop and spa can open but customers limited
- Gyms, fitness centres, boxing camps can open and hold matches but without an audience
Medium control (Orange):Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Chai Nat, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Prachinburi, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaew, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya and Ang Thong
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and entertainment venues can operate provided customer numbers are limited. Alcohol can be served until 11pm and live music allowed provided nobody dances
- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practices until 11pm
- Seminars, banquets and catered events can be held with no more than 300 participants
- No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.- School, education institute, or tutorial school can open but classes must be kept small
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as normal, provided no promotions bringing together people are held
- Conventions or exhibitions allowed provided all preventive measures are in place
- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can hold competitions with a limited audience
High surveillance (Yellow): Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchabun, Yala, Ranong, Songkhla, Sukhothai, Surat Thani and Uthai Thani
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and other entertainment venues can open and serve alcohol until midnight. Customers must be limited
- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practice until midnight
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as per normal but no activities bringing people together allowed
- People travelling from high-risk areas will be screened
- Massage parlours, massage outlets and spas can open as per normal
- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can open and competitions can be held with a limited audience.
The rest of the provinces have been marked green, or under surveillance, can allow entertainment venues, including pubs, bars and karaoke, to open providing operators follow preventive measures.
These provinces are also required to screen people entering the province.
The CCSA’s Dr Taweesin said that though the virus situation in many provinces is improving, people still need to maintain good hygiene practices, at least until the virus becomes a regular disease that health authorities can handle.
The new measures go into effect TODAY.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sunday’s Covid-19 report for Thailand, 829 new infections
829 new Covid-19 infections have been announced today at the daily briefing of the CCSA from the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated national total 18,782 since Thailand’s first case was announced in January last year. Sunday’s new infections comprised 822 local cases and 7 imported from overseas arrivals.
Read about Thailand’s first case, and the first case of Covid-19 outside China, HERE.
There have been no new deaths leaving the toll at 77. One additional death was reported yesterday.
The cases reported today include 731 patients from active testing… 722 from Samut Sakhon, 4 in Maha Sarakham, in north eastern Thailand, and 1 each in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Rayong and Samut Songkhram. Burmese migrant workers have accounted for 680 of the new infections in Samut Sakhon with the track and trace active testing.
5 of the 7 imported Covid-19 infections were Thai. 2 came from a flight from Ireland and 1 each from Bahrain, the UAE and the UK. There was also 1 American who flew in from the US and a man from Egypt.
Daily totals of more than 700 people or so started coming in from Tuesday this week as the results came in from mass tests in Samut Sakhon. The CCSA say the high numbers are expected to continue for a few more days before they hope to see the daily case reports start to drop drastically again.
On Friday the CCSA review the colour coding and restrictions for many of the provinces around Thailand. You can read about that HERE.
The CCSA has also eased restrictions on business, including bars, from tomorrow in most provinces, except for those classified as ‘maximum controlled zones’. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is warning, however, that tough measures may be restored in the future if the situation worsens again.
CCSA spokesperson Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says that restrictions will be eased in line with the Covid-19 situation in each province.
Under the new guidelines, eateries in maximum controlled zones, which includes Bangkok and its 3 neighbouring provinces of Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi, will be allowed to operate until 11pm, but with limitations on the number of customers at each table and no alcohol may be served.Bars and karaoke bars will remain closed.
Thailand
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
Most Thai residents and tourism operators want Thailand to reopen its borders to international tourists, as long as a 14 day quarantine remains in place, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand survey.
The TCT surveyed 785 operators in tourism-related business and 1,444 Thais from November 11 to December 10. 60% of surveyed locals and 50% of tourism operators agree with the idea to reopen the borders as long as a 14 day quarantine is still required. Most agree that the mandatory quarantine is still necessary.
The mandatory 14 day quarantine has been a major sticking point in the Tourist Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ attempts to encourage a reboot of Thailand’s shattered tourist industry. A Special Tourist Visa and extended standard tourist visa were established in the great hope that any of the world’s remaining tourists would flock back to Thailand. Since October, fewer than 400 passengers per month have been landing to take advantage of the visas.
Daily social media threads share the same overwhelming response from readers on English media channels – “we’re not coming back until Thailand lifts the quarantine requirement:.
But 60% of tourism operators say foreign visitors should enter on the Special Tourist Visa whilst having to undergo the 14 day quarantine in closed areas with the opportunity to do recreational activities. Currently the 14 day quarantines have allowed limited access to the outdoors, usually only on rooftop pool areas for less than an hour at a time.
Some 53% of operators say Thailand should welcome independent tourists from low risk countries while also requiring them to undergo a mandatory 10 to 14 day quarantine.
When it comes to lifting the quarantine for travellers from low risk countries, half of the tour operators and 39% of locals agree.
The survey also shows a drop in confidence among operators in tourism sectors, although the government announced additional holidays to stimulate travel and spending. This is in line with the reports of travel sentiment in the first quarter this year, showing 45% Thais consider the coronavirus outbreak as their greatest concern when making travel decisions, followed by 38% for financial status, 28% for time travel, and 13% for political unrest.
According to the survey, the closure rate of tourism businesses increased in the fourth quarter last year, while 2% of companies permanently closed. So far, 17% of them temporarily closed and 4% of them shifted to other businesses.
More information about paperwork and insurance for the STV and ASQs HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
