Thai-Chinese high-speed train project faces delay and extra costs

Photo courtesy of State Railway of Thailand

The Thai-Chinese high-speed train project is set to experience a delay of approximately two years, alongside an additional funding requirement of around 4 billion baht (US$111 million). This arises from a proposed track modification in Nakhon Ratchasima, according to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The State Railway of Thailand Governor, Nirut Maneephan, disclosed that this change involves contracts numbered three-to-five. These contracts cover the construction of the Khok Kruat-Nakhon Ratchasima section of the railway.

The modification is a response to the residents of Tambon Ban Mai, in the Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima, who voiced their concerns. They have requested the elevation of a certain track section to minimise the impact of construction on their community, reported Bangkok Post.

Contracts 3-5 encompass a 12.38km section of the railway. Within this section lies a 7.85km stretch that is projected to cost an additional 4.7 billion baht (US$130 million) and require an extra 28 months to elevate.

Furthermore, the design of another double-track railway extending from Map Kabao in the Kaeng Khoi district of Saraburi to Chira Junction in the Mueang district of Nakhon Ratchasima will necessitate adjustments. This is to accommodate the elevation of the Khok Kruat-Nakhon Ratchasima route, as per a reliable source.

The initial phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail, connecting Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, was planned to span 250.77 kilometres. Of this, 54.09 kilometres was designated for elevation. The entire project was budgeted at 179.41 billion baht (US$4.9 billion), with 119.16 billion baht allocated for the 14 contracts needed to lay down the tracks.

Tenders out

At present, one contract has been completed, 11 are in progress, and the remaining two have not yet been awarded to contractors.

About the Ayutthaya section, Nirut stated that the construction of a 13.3-kilometre stretch of the high-speed railway, known as the Ban Pho-Phra Kaeo section, must proceed. This is despite the lack of a final resolution regarding the Ayutthaya station, planned to be located approximately 1.5 kilometres away from the Ayutthaya Historical Park.

Follow us on :













Nirut added that the SRT is on the verge of finalising a construction contract for this section, costing around 10.32 billion baht. However, any abrupt modifications to this section, such as rerouting or tunnel construction, could significantly disrupt the project’s construction plan. As such, this station might be omitted if an alternative, more viable solution cannot be agreed upon.

In related news, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin revealed China’s interest in funding Thailand’s Land Bridge project through the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), aiming to enhance logistics and alleviate congestion.