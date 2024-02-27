Thailand’s prime minister unfazed by triple prime minister’s scenario

Photo courtesy of Chanat Katanya

Despite the growing public opinion of a potential triple prime ministers scenario, Thailand’s current Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin remains unfazed. He expressed confidence in his ability to execute his duties as the nation’s sole leader, regardless of differing perceptions.

Speculation about the possible return of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to politics has been rife since his parole release two weeks ago. Observers predict his influence could lead to a dual prime minister situation. The conjecture extends further to a triple prime minister scenario given Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn, holds significant roles within the Pheu Thai Party. Thaksin is considered the unofficial leader of this party, and Paetongtarn could potentially act as a covert premier, reported Bangkok Post.

“The double or triple prime minister phenomenon is just a phrase. Everyone wants the country to move forward regardless of their political affiliations,” PM Srettha stated.

PM Srettha disclosed his openness to advice from former prime ministers, including Thaksin. However, the decision to implement any such advice would ultimately be his. He expressed no objection if his Cabinet ministers chose to visit Thaksin given their longstanding acquaintance.

In response to queries about a potential cabinet reshuffle discussed during a private meeting with Thaksin last Saturday, the 62 year old Thai PM chose to evade the question.

“When the time comes, you’ll know. And I’ll be the one to forward the matter reshuffle for royal approval.”

On the other hand, Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn shared a candid snapshot on Instagram of herself and her siblings at their family’s Chan Song La residence on Sunday. The occasion was a dinner with Thaksin and their mother, Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra.

She described the day as memorable for the family and mentioned plans for another gathering with Thaksin’s grandchildren, sons-in-law, and daughter-in-law the following Sunday.

In a Sunday interview, Paetongtarn reported an improvement in her father’s mental and physical health since his hospital release. She assured that he would be ready to receive visitors, particularly long-time supporters when the time was right.

Follow us on :













When questioned about the double prime minister scenario, Paetongtarn dismissed the topic.

“Why don’t we drop this issue and let PM Srettha work in peace?”