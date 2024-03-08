Thai-Cambodian joint operation successfully combats PM 2.5 crisis

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A collaborative operation between the Thai and Cambodian governments was launched on March 6, to combat the PM 2.5 problem.

This joint initiative was in line with the Thai government’s policy to proactively deal with PM 2.5 dust and hotspots in both nations.

The Thai government has recognised the issue of PM 2.5 as a national crisis that requires immediate attention for the sake of public health and the environment.

The operation was initiated by officials from the Sa Kaeo province, who publicised a campaign across four districts along the Thai-Cambodian border.

This campaign aimed to educate locals about the dangers of actions that contribute to smog, such as burning, and to encourage them to cease these activities.

The operation was carried out following three main strategies. Firstly, public signs were installed in eight different locations in both nations. These locations included trade relief points and permanent border checkpoints.

Secondly, the campaign was publicised among the local communities, appealing for their cooperation in halting activities that contribute to smog, thus reducing PM 2.5 dust in the border district areas. Lastly, Border Patrol Special Units, along with Thai and Cambodian agencies, held campaign marches in the border districts of both nations.

These marches included spraying water into the air, a method believed by officials to help dissipate air pollution.

The joint operation was successful in reducing the PM 2.5 levels and the number of hotspots in both Thailand and Cambodia. The local communities showed an increased awareness of the harmful effects of illegal burning activities, according to Thai national media reports.

The cooperation between the Thai and Cambodian governments in addressing this environmental crisis is a testament to their commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of their citizens.

The success of this operation not only reflects the effectiveness of the strategies employed but also the power of community involvement in mitigating environmental issues, reported The Pattaya News.

The campaign marches have proven to be a powerful tool in spreading awareness and engaging the local communities in the fight against air pollution.

The implementation of public signs in key areas has also contributed to the success of the operation, reinforcing the message of the campaign and serving as a constant reminder to the locals of their role in combating air pollution.

The joint operation between Thailand and Cambodia serves as a model of successful cross-border cooperation in tackling environmental issues. This initiative underlines the importance of collective action and proves that through cooperation and commitment, significant strides can be made in addressing pressing environmental challenges.