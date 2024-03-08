Thaksin’s parole travel requires probation officer approval

Photo via Instagram/ @ingshin21

The Thai Department of Probation’s Deputy Director-General, Montree Bunyayothin, addressed the matter of Thaksin Shinawatra’s recent release on parole on March 6. Montree confirmed that Thaksin, a former Thai Prime Minister, could potentially travel to Chiang Mai to visit family and pay respects to his ancestors. However, this would require prior approval from probation officers.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter and supporter, could submit a request to the local probation officers for her father’s travel. Montree elaborated that this was standard procedure. Probation officers would then examine the request, assessing the timing and purpose of the proposed visit.

Montree explained that the approval process involves a thorough examination of the necessity of the travel request. The officers would also consider if such a trip could contribute positively to Thaksin’s rehabilitation, aiding him in becoming a better individual.

According to Montree, probation officers possess the authority to approve temporary leave from the parolee’s stated residence if they believe it could contribute to his mental and physical rehabilitation. However, should Thaksin plan to relocate his residence from งChan Song Laง Manor to a different location, probation officers would need to inspect the new residence, ensuring it adheres to the conditions and terms set by the parole committee, reported The Pattaya News.

Montree added that the specifics of Thaksin’s potential departure date could not be made public due to privacy concerns and rights protection. He emphasised the importance of respecting the privacy and rights of individuals on parole, including Thaksin.

Montree said the standard procedures for obtaining approval for travel or relocation while on parole.

