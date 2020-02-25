Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China | The Thaiger

image
Economy

Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China

What goes up must go down. The Thai baht has continued to weaken against leading international currencies, trading at 31.70 to the US$ in yesterday’s trade. The falls reflect regional concern over the coronavirus spreading beyond China. In the past few days both central South Korea and parts of northern Italy have reported outbreaks of the virus.

Kasikorn Research Centre report the baht had weakened along with the Chinese yuan and other regional currencies amid concerns about the Covid-19 outbreak.

The SET also plungedalong with other Asian stocks due to concerns over the spread of the virus. In addition, the baht fell on technical selling orders after it broke the 31.50 baht/USdollar level.

Signs of a weak economic outlook, as well as net foreign selling orders for Thai stocks and bonds pressured the baht sentiment, according to the Kasikorn report. The US dollar also rose on positive data on the US economy.

Last Friday, the baht had closed at 31.62/USdollar, having hit an eight month low of 31.69 baht/USD.

Up to the end of this week, KBank expects the baht to move within a range of 31.40-32 baht/USdollar. Key factors to be monitored closely are Thai export data for January, the Bank of Thailand’s monthly economic report and the ongoing coronavirus situation, according to the Kasikorn Research Centre report.

Meanwhile, the US economic data to be released during the week include February consumer sentiment surveys, plus February durable goods orders, new home sales, pending home sales, personal spending-income, and PCE/Core PCE price indices, fourth quarter 2019 GDP report (second release) and December house price data, according to the report in The Nation.

USD v THB

POUND v THB

EURO v THB

 

Economy

Thai stocks plummet nearly 4% in Monday SET trading

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

12 hours ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

Thai stocks plummet nearly 4% in Monday SET trading | The Thaiger

The Stock Exchange of Thailand finished yesterday at 1,435.56 points, a decrease of 59.5 points, or nearly 4% – that’s compared to Friday’s close on the SET. The daily trade volume for Monday was 76.431 billion baht, with an index high of 1,474.12 and a low of 1,435.56.

Asian bourses were hammered as confidence was inhibited by rising cases of the Covid-19 outbreak outside of China, with risk-averse sentiment sending gold prices to a seven-year high.

Krungsri Securities expected the SET Index to fall to between 1,475 and 1,480 points due to investors remaining at risk after the virus situation worsened and South Korea began tackling the situation at the highest level, according to The Nation.

The top ten stocks with the highest trade value today were CRC, Gulf, AOT, PTT, CPAll, BAM, KBANK, SCB, PTTEP, and Advanc.

Elsewhere in Asia, China’s Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,031.23, down 8.44 points, or 0.3%, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index ended the day at 11,772.38, up 142.68 points, or 1.23%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed at 26,820.88, down 487.93 points, or 1.8%. South Korea’s Kospi ended at 2,079.04, down 83.80 points, or nearly 4%. Taiwan’s TaiEx closed at 11,534.87, down 151.48 points, or 1.3%. Japan’s Nikkei Index was closed yesterday.

Meanwhile, in better economic news, exports for January 2020 unexpectedly rose according to ministry figures. It’s the first rise in six months, and an increase of 3.35% from the exports 12 months earlier.

The customs-cleared export numbers were boosted by higher shipments of gold and oil-related products, accord to an update from the commerce ministry. Reuters economic writers had earlier forecast a fall of 3% in shipments for the first month for the year, against December’s drop of 1.28%. January’s export figures are not affected by the outbreak of a coronavirus..

SOURCE: The Nation

Economy

Thai exports figures rise in January

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Thai exports figures rise in January | The Thaiger

Whilst there’s been plenty of economic challenges around for Thailand, including the high Thai baht and a levelling out of tourist arrivals, exports for January 2020 unexpectedly rose according to ministry figures. It’s the first rise in six months, and an increase of 3.35% from the exports 12 months earlier.

The customs-cleared export numbers have been boosted by higher shipments of gold and oil-related products, accord to an update from the commerce ministry.

Reuters had earlier forecast a fall of 3% in shipments for the first month for the year, against December’s drop of 1.28% . January’s export figures are not affected by the outbreak of a coronavirus..

Looking at imports for the same month, they fell 7.86% in January, compared to a year earlier, after rising 2.54% in December. The forecast by economists was for a decrease of 15.85% in imports during January.

During 2019, exports from Thailand declined 2.65%.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Economy

Baht remains strong despite virus, economic slowdown

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 days ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Baht remains strong despite virus, economic slowdown | The Thaiger
GRAPHIC: The Thai baht remains robust - The Thaiger

The minutes of today’s meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Thailand predict the Thai economy will expand at a much lower rate in 2020 than previously forecast, and far below its full potential. The discrepancy is mainly attributed to the combined impact of the coronavirus outbreak, delay to enactment of the Annual Budget Expenditure Act, and drought.

On February 5 the committee voted unanimously to cut the policy rate by 0.25 of a percentage point, from 1.25 to 1.00%, in a bid to shore up the economy. As for exchange rates, the committee said although the baht has depreciated significantly in recent days, that fact is inconsistent with economic fundamentals. During period since the last meeting, the baht depreciated against the US dollar and other regional currencies, as reflected by a decline in the nominal effective exchange rate, despite its high level compared with that in the past. The recent depreciation is mainly a result of investors’ concerns over the softening outlook of the Thai economy, and the Bank of Thailand’s relaxation of foreign exchange regulations to facilitate capital outflows. Investors took the view that the baht could depreciate after massive appreciation last year, the report said.

The head of capital markets research at Kasikorn Bank told reporters that the baht is currently 5.6% overvalued. He says while the country will have a lower current account surplus this year, it remains high. Kasikorn Bank has lowered its projection of the current account surplus to US$33 billion this year, down from $33.8 billion. He added that imports are still falling faster than exports, resulting in a continuous current account surplus, the main factor behind the baht’s rise.

The interbank exchange rate was 31.187 baht to the US dollar at the close of trade yesterday, according to the central bank. Many research houses have revised their economic growth forecast downward to below 2% this year.

SOURCE: The Nation

