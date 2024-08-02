Thai army introduces 10 baht meals for conscripts after criticism

Picture courtesy of The spruce eats official website

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) introduced a meal plan priced at 10 baht per meal, offering high-quality dishes that include both savoury and sweet options. This initiative follows social media criticism regarding the quality of food provided to conscripts in Bangkok, where a video showed inadequate meals.

The video, which quickly gained attention online, featured two breakfast dishes: cucumber soup with egg and fried Chinese sausage. The food appeared spoiled, consisting mostly of water. The conscript who posted the video urged higher authorities to address the issue.

RTA spokesperson Colonel Richa Suksuwan confirmed that the unit’s commander was aware of the incident and had discussed it with the personnel involved. The commander acknowledged the shortcomings in food distribution and pledged to improve both the menu and the distribution process to ensure all personnel on duty receive their meals adequately.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) established guidelines for deducting allowances and salaries of conscripts. These guidelines are designed to ensure orderly management by the responsible units, also supporting the training of new soldiers. The deductions include meal costs, roughly 2,100 baht per month, equating to about 70 baht per day or 23 baht per meal.

A recent social media post highlighted the disparity between the cost and quality of meals provided to conscripts and those available within the RTA headquarters. Conscripts pay around 70 baht per day for their meals, while commissioned and non-commissioned officers at the headquarters can enjoy the same menu for just 10 baht per meal. Each meal typically includes a variety of dishes such as soups, curries, stir-fries, and fried items, followed by a dessert.

Today’s menu featured som tam (Thai papaya salad), tom saap mu (spicy pork soup), rice with two pieces of fried chicken, and a dessert of lod chong nam kati (Thai pandan noodles in coconut milk). Civilians visiting the RTA headquarters can also avail themselves of these meals for 40 baht per person.

The affordable meal programme at the RTA headquarters began during the tenure of former RTA Commander General Wimon Wongwanich. His funds initially subsidised the meal prices to help reduce the financial burden on military personnel. As ingredient costs rose, the RTA allocated a budget to continue supporting the programme, ensuring it remains in place today, reported Sanook.