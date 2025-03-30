Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake

Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake
Thai Airways has announced ticket refunds and travel date changes for domestic and international flights due to an earthquake in Thailand on March 28. Passengers with Thai Airways tickets issued globally before March 29 and with bookings for travel between March 28 and April 10 can take the following actions:

Passengers can change their travel dates without incurring change fees. For international routes, the new travel date must be before April 11, and conditions of the ticket must be followed.

All fees, including no-show and agency fees, are waived. If there is a fare difference due to booking class differences, passengers must cover the additional cost.

Domestic travel date changes are also available fee-free, with the new travel date needing to be before April 11. Conditions of the ticket apply, with all fees waived, including no-show and agency fees, and fare differences are also waived.

For ticket refunds, if flights are still operational, passengers can request a refund according to the normal ticket conditions or cancel their travel and retain a travel credit for 365 days from the date the Travel Voucher (EMD) is approved, which can be used for future ticket issuance.

In the event of flight cancellations, unused tickets are eligible for a full refund without cancellation or refund fees, including YR fees. Partially used tickets will receive a refund for the unused portion, with no refund fee applied.

Passengers wishing to proceed with these options can contact the THAI Contact Centre at 02-356-1111, the Global Call Centre, Thai Airways ticket offices, and authorised agents, reported KhaoSod.

The powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, causing widespread devastation in the conflict-stricken country and triggering deadly tremors that reached as far as Bangkok, where a high-rise building collapsed in a massive cloud of dust.

In Myanmar, the disaster claimed at least 144 lives and left more than 730 people injured. However, military leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing cautioned that the number of casualties is expected to increase.

