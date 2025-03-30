Family demands answers after woman’s fatal fall during earthquake

A 24 year old woman has raised concerns following her sister’s mysterious death after falling from a condominium during Friday’s earthquake, which rocked Thailand and Myanmar.

The incident involved 28 year old spa manager, Mon, who fell from the 13th floor to the 5th floor. Her sister, Rin, has questioned the absence of using the fire escape, suspecting foul play and has sought justice by reviewing CCTV footage.

On the evening of March 28, Rin received a call from the police informing her of Mon’s death. Shocked, she hurried to Hua Mak Police Station to confirm her sister’s identity. Police informed her that condominium staff had reported the discovery of Mon’s body on the 5th floor at around 5pm.

Rin then visited her sister’s condominium to speak with the building management. CCTV footage from outside Mon’s apartment showed her running out of her room at 1.19pm during the earthquake, visibly panicked and carrying a mobile phone. The footage captured her running towards the lift before disappearing from view.

Police have speculated that Mon may have tried to escape through a window, only to fall during the quake from the 13th floor to the 5th floor.

Rin expressed doubts about the fire escape doors, stating that if they had been clearly open, Mon might have chosen that route for safety.

It remains uncertain whether the doors were open or closed during the incident, adding to the suspicion. Additionally, Mon’s mobile phone was not found, raising further concerns for her family.

Upon visiting the scene, Rin noted that the fire escape doors were open. Security personnel confirmed that the doors were usually open, but it was unclear if they were open during the earthquake.

Rin clarified that Mon lived with her boyfriend, who had left for work at 11am on the day of the incident, and the family harbours no suspicion towards him. After the earthquake, her attempts to contact Mon through messaging went unanswered, reported KhaoSod.

Currently, the family has retrieved Mon’s body from the police forensic institute for religious rites in Surin, her hometown. They urge the media to assist in seeking justice and clarification about the fire escape doors at the condominium.