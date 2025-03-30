Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners

Following the devastating earthquake that struck several provinces in Thailand on March 28, numerous restaurants in shopping malls in the kingdom have shown compassion by waiving charges for customers who fled without paying.

The earthquake, which caused significant damage in Bangkok, including building collapses, resulted in injuries and fatalities. Many high-rise buildings suffered structural cracks.

The earthquake occurred during the day when people were engaged in their daily activities such as working, staying at home, or shopping in malls. In the ensuing chaos, some people inadvertently left with merchandise or ran out without settling their bills.

In response, several companies within shopping malls have issued statements addressing the situation. These include the Iberry Group, which manages eateries like Berista, Ros’niyom, Charoen Kaeng, Fa Pla Than, Ruam Mitr Cloud Kitchen, Thong Smith, Fran’s, An Gern-An Ga, and Chin Bo Daeng.

Other restaurant groups such as MEATION GROUP, with Saemaeul, BHC CHICKEN, and ATM Tea Bar, as well as MAGURO GROUP, Santa Fe’ Steak, McDonald’s, MK, and Ginger Farm Kitchen, have similarly announced they will not charge for meals and services.

This gesture aims to reassure and support customers who were present during the earthquake, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, shopping malls such as Siam Paragon, Iconsiam, Central Pattaya, and Seacon Square have implemented measures to waive parking fees and allow overnight parking for customers.

Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, rescue teams labored through the night on March 28, tirelessly searching for survivors beneath the wreckage of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in Chatuchak, Bangkok, following a powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar.

At approximately 7pm, volunteers from the Petchkasem Rescue Foundation uncovered additional casualties while inspecting the site, particularly near the third floor, where large structural cracks had developed.

The earthquake-triggered collapse left the building in ruins, trapping multiple victims beneath massive piles of debris.

