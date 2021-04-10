Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement | Thaiger

Transport
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
4,250 Thai Airways employees have been pushed into an early retirement after failing a screening process for remaining employees. The process was a necessary result of the national airlines’ dire financial situation and current debt restructuring program. Remaining staff are being forced into new, leaner contacts.
The 13,554 remaining Thai Airways staff went through the screening program. 9,304 passed, according to the Bangkok Post. The 4,250 staff who failed will be able to receive early retirement benefits or apply for the next round of staff screening. Employees who passed the screening will continue to work for the legacy airline will sign contracts that start on May 1. Many of the ‘cushy’ contractual staff benefits are now missing from the new contracts, and more in line with modern aviation businesses.
People who missed out on the first round of screenings have been informed that they can apply for the second round, starting next Monday. The results are being announced on April 28. Otherwise they have until the end of today to apply for the early retirement benefits. They won’t be replaced as Thai Airways continues to find the best way to reduce its past inflated staff numbers.
The retirement packages are being paid in 4 instalments over 12 months. The first payment will be made in June this year.
Meanwhile union representatives are disputing the terms of the new contracts for Thai Airways staff. The labour union claims the changes have removed, or diluted, many former staff entitlements and welfare benefits. The union called on Thailand’s Department of Labour Protection and Welfare to review the changes and check if they align with the debt-restructuring plan submitted to the Central Bankruptcy Court.
Thai Airways, with its fleet mostly grounded since April last year, is still in the midst of a lengthy bankruptcy proceedings. Most of its creditors are overseas aircraft leasing companies. There’s also tens of thousands of ticket holders who are demanding refunds for flights that were cancelled as a result of the groundings in 2020.
The Thai government cut Thai Airways free after bailing them out of debt every year over the decade before 2020 by selling their controlling stake in the airline.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
UN special envoy in Thailand to meet Foreign Minister about Myanmar crisis
The UN’s special envoy on Myanmar is meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in ongoing diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution for the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar.
But Thai officials have put her quarantine ahead of the needs of the Burmese people with Christine Schraner Burgener, who arrived in Bangkok yesterday, having to spend 7 days in ASQ before meeting in person with FM Don. The special envoy received 2 doses of Covid vaccine before her departure to Thailand.
She is visiting Thailand as part of a quick (well, not so quick with the imposed 7 day delay) diplomatic tour around ASEAN nations to “explore possible solutions” to the continuing carnage in Myanmar brought about by the Tatmadaw following a military coup on February 1. Nearly 600 civilians have been killed by gangs of soldiers under orders to crackdown on protesters who insist on a return of the civilian Aung San Suu Kyi government.
In the November general election in Myanmar, the military backed parties only gained 17% of the total vote. Military chiefs say that there was “voting irregularities” despite Myanmar’s independent election commission claiming the vote was “free and fair”.
Christine Schraner Burgener, a former Swiss ambassador to Thailand, has served as the special envoy on Myanmar for 3 years. Her specific mandate from the UN is to “support the reform, reconciliation and democratisation processes in Myanmar, as well as to address violence in Rakhine State and Rohingya displaced persons”.
Thailand’s government whilst calling for a peaceful resolution has held back from more forceful language over the violence in the neighbouring country. The government has also come under fire from NGOs stationed on the border, monitoring the flow of refugees crossing from Myanmar, who claim the government has been doing little to help and, in some cases, just turning the refugees back and refusing them entry.
According to Thai PBS World, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry says that Thailand is “deeply concerned”.
“We are committed to cooperating and engaging constructively with the international community, including through the UN and ASEAN, in order to find a peaceful solution for Myanmar and its people. We hope that this visit to the region by the Special Envoy can contribute towards possible solutions.”
AFP quoted UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric as saying that the junta in Myanmar has not yet given Burgener a “green light” to visit the country..
With the backing of the UN Security Council, Christine Schraner Burgener says she wants to visit detained civilian leaders, mostly from the NLD ruling party (before February 1, including the Myanmar President Wint Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | AFP
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Privatising Covid vaccines – Thai government gives private hospitals the go-ahead to buy vaccines
“About 10,000 people are being vaccinated around Thailand, on average, with 14,000 people being vaccinated each day in Phuket.”
Private hospitals and institutions have been given the official go-ahead to purchase up to 10 million doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines. The purchases will be in addition to what the Thai government is also doing. The major sticking point, despite the approval, however, continues to be the world supply shortage of vaccines, with demand far outstripping current supply.
The CCSA’s Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced that the Thai PM had approved the privatisation of vaccines but maintained that the roll out of free vaccines for Thais and people at risk would continue at full pace. The Thai government have been fending off accusations that it was blocking the acquisition of vaccines by private companies and hospitals. The 10 million doses approved for private purchases actually allows about 5 million vaccinated people with most of the approved vaccines needing 2 doses.
The spokesperson explained that the Thai government needs to have 40 million Thais vaccinated before they would be able to claim any scientific level of herd immunity. The public health minister said that around 10,000 people per day are being vaccinated around the country, on average. About 350,000 doses have arrived in Thailand and 1.5 million more doses are awaiting delivery for this month, according to the Thai PM.
The order allows the private sector to use a letter of approval from the Thai government to purchase its own supplies separately. Or, alternatively, to purchase directly from the government and resell to customers.
The government’s current order for vaccines is enough for around 35 million people with a local supplier, manufacturing the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine under license, from June this year.
Dr Taweesilp also urged private companies to target and purchase vaccines from manufacturers other than the vaccine companies the Thai government were already dealing with.
The following vaccines are currently approved in Thailand…
- AZD1222 by AstraZeneca/Oxford University (2 doses)
- ARS-CoV-2 (CoronaVac) by Sinovac (2 doses)
- NT162b2/CORMIRNATY – Tozinameran by Pfizer/BioNTech (2 doses)
- Covishield (ChAdOx1_nCoV19) by the Serum Institute of India (2 doses)
- Ad26.COV2.S by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (Single dose)
- mRNA-1273 by Moderna (2 doses)
There are also current applications pending from other vaccine producers which will likely be approved in coming weeks.
Many expats have been chasing information about when they could expect to be vaccinated. Despite some promises from the government there has been little concrete information about formalities to register for vaccination at this stage. Meanwhile many expats have indicated they were prepared to pay for their vaccination but were unable to get clarification from private hospitals about when that may be available.
In Phuket the provincial government has promised ALL registered residents, local or foreign, that they would be eligible for government-funded vaccination. There has been a flurry of activity on the island over the past 2 weeks since the ‘Sandbox’ proposal was approved, in principal, for a July re-opening of quarantine-free tourism to vaccinated travellers. There has been queues and waiting lists at the island’s public hospitals every day for the past week. Currently some 14,000 people are being vaccinated every day, on average.
Meanwhile, the events of the past few days – the closure of entertainment venues and bars in 41 provinces, including all the main tourist areas – will force the government to re-consider any scheduled plans to re-open borders and reduction of quarantine times. Travellers are still allowed to visit Thailand, under new guidelines introduced on April 1, 2021.
What you currently need to enter Thailand…
- Vaccine certificate, either a print out or the original document (or vaccinated travellers)
- Certificate of Entry issued by the Royal Thai Embassy in your country
- Covid-19 health insurance with a minimum coverage of US$100,000
- Booking confirmation for an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel
- Negative Covid-19 test issued no more than 72 hours before departure
Anyone considering travelling to Thailand at this time is recommended to check with the Thai embassy in their country first, before making bookings of ASQ hotels or flights.
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Bars closed for 2 weeks start tonight, monitor lizard in 7-11 | April 9, 2021
559 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death have were reported yesterday in the CCSA daily briefing. Many cases were related to bar hopping and partying focussed around clusters in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife district. The clusters have now spread to many provinces outside of Bangkok.
The majority of the new infections today are mostly young adults who were frequenting the bars and nightclubs. The CCSA noted that the evidence shows that few of the patrons were wearing masks and gathering in crowds, indoors. Meanwhile, the order to close bars and nightlife venues in 41 provinces will go into effect at midnight tonight. Under emergency measures, the local governments in Thailand’s other 36 provinces will have the power to set restrictions and close venues if deemed necessary.
Staff at the Royal Thai Police headquarters have been ordered to work from home, after 42 officers tested positive for Covid. The chief has also instructed units nationwide to adopt the same measure where possible. Yesterday, the Police General Hospital in Bangkok was reportedly inundated with officers asking to be tested.
Several hospitals in the capital have suspended testing, saying they’ve run out of beds to accommodate those who test positive. Burmese refugees along the Thai-Myanmar border are being provided with humanitarian assistance according to a statement by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The Thai government has again been forced to quash rumours that it is NOT preventing the private sector from ordering Covid vaccines for commercial distribution. But they have admitted that the main problem is a general shortage of vaccines around the world.
