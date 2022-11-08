Suvarnabhumi Airport offers 7 days free parking for APEC Summit

Suvarnabhumi Airport is offering free parking for one week from November 15-21 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit which will be held in Bangkok this month.

Free parking will be available for passengers and service users for a total of seven days at Long Term Parking Zone C, which can accommodate 718 cars.

The airport is expected to be busier than usual as Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan celebrate a special public holiday from November 16-18 thanks to the big meeting.

A free shuttle bus will run between Long Term Parking Zone C and the terminal every 15 minutes for 24 hours a day for the convenience of passengers.

During this time, Suvarnabhumi Airport asks passengers travelling on international flights to arrive three hours before their flight’s scheduled departure time. Domestic passengers should arrive two hours before their flight.

If you require more information regarding free parking call the car park’s operations centre on 021329511 or contact Airports of Thailand on 1722. Both lines are open 24 hours a day.

A stretch of Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok will close for five days from November 14-18. The road will be closed between Asoke Intersection to Ratchada-Khlong Toei Intersection to make way for attendees of the APEC Summit, which will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Any motorist who wishes to use the road during this period can apply online for an ‘APEC 2022 Route Pass.’

The online form asks the applicant for the details of their vehicle as well as which building they will need to access.

The APEC Summit will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, and quite possibly Russian President Vladimir Putin.