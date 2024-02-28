Early morning tremors jolt Thailand with no reported damages

A tremor registering 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted the inhabitants of the Pai district in Mae Hong Son province in the early hours of this morning. Originating from a depth of 3 kilometres within the Mae Na Toeng tambon of Pai district, the earthquake was followed by four aftershocks.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported the quake’s occurrence at 1.28am, today, February 28. Aftershocks, recording 2.7, 2.0, 2.9, and 2.3 on the Richter scale, followed suit at 1.36am, 1.40am, 2.49am, and 6.15am respectively.

Tremors were not limited to the epicentre, tambon Mae Na Toeng, but were also felt in tambon Wiang Nua of the Pai district. Despite the unsettling event, there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The Earthquake Observation Division attributed the seismic activity to the normal movement of the Wiang Haeng fault. The fault, extending in a north-south direction, is a known seismic zone. This earthquake serves as a reminder of the natural geological processes at work beneath the surface, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, in December last year, despite a powerful earthquake near Mindanao, Philippines, prompting a tsunami warning, Thailand emerged unscathed. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) promptly responded to the seismic activity on December 2, confirming the earthquake’s magnitude at 7.5.

With the epicentre located near Mindanao, the quake did not affect Thailand, according to the TMD’s assessments. However, Japan issued a tsunami warning in response to the earthquake.

Thailand’s resilience against the seismic event underscores the effectiveness of the TMD’s monitoring and response mechanisms. Their swift actions and ongoing vigilance ensure the public’s safety during such natural disasters.

As the situation unfolds, the TMD remains committed to providing timely updates and ensuring the well-being of Thailand’s residents and visitors. The incident highlights the importance of preparedness and coordination in mitigating potential risks posed by seismic activities in the region.

It also underscores the significance of international cooperation in managing natural disasters and safeguarding vulnerable communities.

