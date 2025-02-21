Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

Photo via Suphan Buri Police Station

Police arrested a temple abbot in Suphan Buri on charges of possessing and distributing exploitative materials of minors. The suspect also faces additional charges related to the abuse of a temple assistant.

Today, February 21, Police Colonel Peera Assawapiboonphol, Superintendent of Suphan Buri Provincial Police Investigation Division, ordered an operation at Nong Chaeng temple in Dan Chang district, Suphan Buri province.

The search warrant was executed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Eakchai Pansud, along with Police Colonel Adipat Krungkrai and Police Colonel Atatthep Lertlakmeephan.

The investigation began after Thailand’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force notified police about inappropriate images of minors and child pornography uploaded to an online platform.

The suspect, Prasert Klinbancheun, was serving as the temple’s abbot at the time of arrest. During the search, conducted with Buddhist figures present, investigators discovered evidence on Prasert’s mobile phone matching the reported uploads.

Physical items corresponding to those visible in the images were also found at the location.

The investigation revealed the images were taken three years ago and involved a 16 year old student who was studying at the temple. Police also discovered a 13 year old temple assistant had been abused, with the most recent incident occurring the previous week.

Prasert admitted to uploading the images to Google Drive and confirmed the abuse allegations. A defrocking ceremony was then immediately performed.

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the provincial children’s home are now providing support and conducting interviews with the affected minors.

Police transported Prasert to Dan Chang Police Station for legal proceedings. The victims’ families are expected to file additional charges, reported Daily News.

