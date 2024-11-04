Teenager’s egg theft ends with compassion in Trat

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A teenager’s desperate attempt to steal eggs from a roadside restaurant in Trat province ended in tears but also compassion. The 16 year old boy, caught by a passerby, explained his actions, having not eaten for almost four days.

The restaurant owner, a 72 year old woman, decided against pressing charges, choosing instead to give him the food.

The incident occurred at a som tam restaurant along the Dan Kao-Nern Ta Maew Road in Wang Krajae subdistrict, Mueang district, Trat province. Local police received the theft report and coordinated with the patrol unit to investigate.

Upon arrival, the police found the restaurant owner waiting outside, while the young boy was being held by a good Samaritan. Inside the restaurant, four chicken eggs, fried peanuts, and coffee-flavoured sweets were discovered on a table, with signs of a minor ransacking.

The boy confessed to the theft. He and three friends had been wandering when they noticed the unattended restaurant. Driven by hunger, they entered in search of food, having not eaten for days. They found eggs and other snacks, placing them in a bag to take away.

However, their attempt was interrupted by a concerned passerby. While his friends managed to flee, the teenage boy was caught as he was in the deepest part of the restaurant.

He had left home due to family issues and had been living with friends. Without a job, he relied on meals provided by local temples and sometimes slept in roadside pavilions. His plight highlights the challenging circumstances some young people face, navigating life without stable support or shelter.

The restaurant owner, moved by his story, chose not to pursue legal action. She expressed her empathy by giving the food but requested the police to document the incident for record-keeping purposes.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, the boy tearfully thanked the owner for her kindness, reported KhaoSod.