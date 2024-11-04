Elderly driver in Sisaket crash scatters goods on road

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 17:39, 04 November 2024| Updated: 17:39, 04 November 2024
Elderly driver in Sisaket crash scatters goods on road
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An elderly driver in Sisaket found himself at the heart of a dramatic collision that left goods scattered far and wide. Quick-thinking emergency crews rushed in to rescue those involved, as an urgent investigation got underway to uncover the accident’s cause.

It all kicked off just after the crack of dawn when the Sisaket Songkhro Foundation Rescue Unit received a frantic call reporting a vehicle pile-up at the notorious Ban Dan curve in Rasi Salai district. Two vehicles had collided head-on, leaving two people injured. Rescue volunteers, armed with cutting tools and ready for action, sped to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescuers found a blue Isuzu D-Max pickup, fondly dubbed the “floating market truck” thanks to its bustling load of groceries, flipped over with its wares strewn across the roadway. Behind the wheel was 72 year old Prasan, desperately trapped in the driver’s seat. The rescue team hacked into the crumpled vehicle to free him, whisking him away to Rasi Salai Hospital for urgent medical care.

The other vehicle, a grey pickup truck driven by 32 year old Pawit, fared a little better with its driver escaping with minor injuries. He too was taken to the hospital for a check-up, after receiving first-aid on site.

Related news

Witnesses described the floating market truck packed to the brim with goods destined for Phon Sai district, Roi Et province. Meanwhile, the grey pickup was en route to the Rasi Salai district when the crash occurred. Despite the eyewitness accounts, the exact cause of the accident remains a mystery.

The local police’s investigation team descended upon the scene to piece together what went wrong on that fateful morning. Was it the early hour, dim visibility, or the hefty burden of goods? Such factors are now under the magnifying glass.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Sadly, Thailand’s roads often play host to these calamities, with overloaded vehicles or weary drivers contributing to the toll. This incident underscores the pressing need for stringent road safety laws and adherence by all road users.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might early morning accidents be more common on Thailand’s roads?

Limited visibility and driver fatigue during early hours can increase the likelihood of accidents.

How could overloading impact the safety of vehicles on the road?

Overloading affects vehicle stability and braking efficiency, increasing accident risks.

What if emergency responders lacked proper equipment for extricating trapped drivers?

Without cutting tools, rescue efforts could be delayed, potentially worsening injuries.

Why is understanding the sequence of events crucial in road accident investigations?

Determining the sequence helps identify causes and implement preventive measures.

How do road safety regulations impact the frequency of accidents involving goods transport vehicles?

Strict adherence to regulations reduces risks of overloading and driver fatigue, minimizing accidents.

Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

