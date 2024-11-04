Elderly driver in Sisaket crash scatters goods on road

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An elderly driver in Sisaket found himself at the heart of a dramatic collision that left goods scattered far and wide. Quick-thinking emergency crews rushed in to rescue those involved, as an urgent investigation got underway to uncover the accident’s cause.

It all kicked off just after the crack of dawn when the Sisaket Songkhro Foundation Rescue Unit received a frantic call reporting a vehicle pile-up at the notorious Ban Dan curve in Rasi Salai district. Two vehicles had collided head-on, leaving two people injured. Rescue volunteers, armed with cutting tools and ready for action, sped to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescuers found a blue Isuzu D-Max pickup, fondly dubbed the “floating market truck” thanks to its bustling load of groceries, flipped over with its wares strewn across the roadway. Behind the wheel was 72 year old Prasan, desperately trapped in the driver’s seat. The rescue team hacked into the crumpled vehicle to free him, whisking him away to Rasi Salai Hospital for urgent medical care.

The other vehicle, a grey pickup truck driven by 32 year old Pawit, fared a little better with its driver escaping with minor injuries. He too was taken to the hospital for a check-up, after receiving first-aid on site.

Witnesses described the floating market truck packed to the brim with goods destined for Phon Sai district, Roi Et province. Meanwhile, the grey pickup was en route to the Rasi Salai district when the crash occurred. Despite the eyewitness accounts, the exact cause of the accident remains a mystery.

The local police’s investigation team descended upon the scene to piece together what went wrong on that fateful morning. Was it the early hour, dim visibility, or the hefty burden of goods? Such factors are now under the magnifying glass.

Sadly, Thailand’s roads often play host to these calamities, with overloaded vehicles or weary drivers contributing to the toll. This incident underscores the pressing need for stringent road safety laws and adherence by all road users.

