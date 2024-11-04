Thailand’s lesser-known cities that you must visit

When planning a trip to Thailand, iconic destinations like Bangkok’s busy streets, Phuket’s amazing beaches, or Chiang Mai’s rich cultural heritage come to mind. While these cities undoubtedly offer the best vacation experiences, Thailand’s true traditions and culture lie in its lesser-known cities. These hidden gems, each with its unique charm and attractions, provide a deeper glimpse into the country’s diverse landscapes, vibrant cultures, and serene environments.

From the historical sites of Songkhla’s old city, these cities promise enriching experiences that go beyond the typical tourist path. This is the Thaiger top pick for must-see attractions in lesser-known cities and insider tips to help you plan your next trip.

1. Songkhla City

Key attractions

Located off the southeastern coast of Thailand, Songkhla City, also known as Singgora or Singora, is a gem that often escapes the typical tourist radar. Originally a small trading post Positioned along the Gulf of Thailand, this city showcases cultural heritage with modern artistry. One of its attractions is the Songkhla Street Art, where murals and creative graffiti fill the city’s streets.

Additionally, the city itself has other unique attractions, such as Samila Beach with its iconic Mermaid Statue and the historic Songkhla Old City, where Portuguese and Chinese influences are evident in the architecture. Songkhla City promises a memorable visit and of course, there is also a local night market.

2. Chiang Dao

Key attractions

Situated between the mountains of northern Thailand, Chiang Dao (เชียงดาว) translates to “City of Stars” is a city that showcases northern Thailand’s natural beauty. Historically, Chiang Dao served as an important stop on ancient trading routes between Thailand and Myanmar. It also houses many shrines like Wat Tham Chiang Dao. For waterfall enthusiasts, the Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-visit spot, a stunning cascade combined with lush greenery, perfect for a refreshing swim or a peaceful picnic.

For people who are seeking a more upbeat adventure, bamboo rafting along the Ping River provides a surreal experience serene flow of nature. Whether you’re interested in ancient shrines or going on a river journey, Chiang Dao stands out as a must-visit destination among Thailand’s lesser-known cities, promising a nature retreat for every visitor.

3. Lampang City

Key attractions

Located in the centre of northern Thailand, Lampang City is a getaway from the busy city life, a place of natural wonders and cultural treasures. Historically, Lampang was once part of the Hariphunchai Kingdom (a Mon kingdom) before becoming a significant part of the Lanna Kingdom. A must-visit for nature lovers is the breathtaking Chae Son National Park, where waterfalls, hot springs, and lush forests create an aesthetic photo spot. Also the perfect retreat for hiking and relaxation.

Lampang is also home to the esteemed Thai Elephant Conservation Center, dedicated to the preservation and rehabilitation of Thailand’s majestic elephants. Visitors can engage in wholesome interactions, learn about elephant care, and witness these gentle giants in their natural habitat.

Additionally, Lampang’s unique & exquisite temples, such as Wat Phra That Lampang Luang, are celebrated for their stunning Lanna architecture and intricate wood carvings. Exploring Lampang’s national parks, supporting elephant conservation, or admiring its historic temples, Lampang promises a peaceful and enriching experience for every traveller.

4. Nakhon Sawan City

Key attractions

Often called the “Heavenly City,” Nakhon Sawan is a photogenic spot at the junction of the Ping and Nan rivers. These rivers merge here to form the mighty Chao Phraya River. The location offers stunning waterfront views and serves as a cultural and economic hub. Wat Tham Bo Ya Cave, one of the city’s natural caves, features intricate limestone formations and serene, untouristed underground waterways.

For families and marine enthusiasts, Bueng Boraphet Aquarium provides an immersive look into Thailand’s diverse aquatic life. It showcases various freshwater species from the region’s expansive lake. With its blend of nature, culture, and attractions, Nakhon Sawan is a must-visit among Thailand’s lesser-known cities.

5. Mae Sot

Key attractions

Situated in the northwestern part of Thailand, Mae Sot also Known as the “Gateway to Myanmar,” is known for its cultural diversity and bustling cross-border trade. Apart from its geopolitical significance, Mae Sot offers a wealth of natural and recreational attractions. Visitors can unwind at the soothing Mae Kasar Hot Spring, where mineral-rich waters offer the perfect treatment for relaxation. Additionally, some of the pools reach boiling temperatures, allowing guests to cook hard-boiled eggs using the natural hot water.

For breathtaking views, the Skywalk Mae Sot presents a great opportunity to gaze over the cityscape and surrounding landscapes from a stunning elevated platform. my Despite the current safety concerns near the Myanmar border due to geo-political tensions, Mae Sot’s unique natural beauty makes it a compelling destination for adventurous travellers eager to discover Thailand’s hidden treasures.

6. Sakon Nakhon City

Key attractions

Situated in the Isaan region of northeastern Thailand, Sakon Nakhon is a city that has both cultural richness and natural beauty. Often referred to as the “Heart of Isaan,” Sakon Nakhon is home to the intriguing Phra Archan Man Phurithatto Museum, where visitors can delve into the area’s historical and spiritual heritage through a collection of artefacts and exhibits.

Additionally, the city offers various stunning temples, local markets, and scenic parks that provide a glimpse into the daily lives and traditions of the local community. Sakon Nakhon stands out as a must-visit destination for those eager to discover Thailand’s lesser-known cities.

7. Surat Thani City

Key attractions

Surat Thani located on the southern side of Thailand, serves mainly as a gateway to the most famous islands. This city offers travellers a unique experience showcasing the laid-back city and the friendliness of its local people. The city is also known as the “City of Good People.”

For outdoor lovers, Surat Thani has one of the biggest national parks in Thailand called “Khao Sok National Park.” Visitors can immerse themselves in lush jungle, limestone and activities in the lake. With its rich history, natural wonders, and welcoming locals, Surat Thani is a destination that invites travellers to experience the heart of Thailand beyond its beaches and islands.

8. Chiang Rai City

Key attractions

Located in the most northern part of Thailand, Chiang Rai is a city best known for its rich cultural buildings and breathtaking natural landscapes. One of the city’s most iconic landmarks is Wat Rong Khun, also known as the White Temple, a stunning contemporary Buddhist temple that shocks visitors with its stunning white architecture and artistry.

Complementing this masterpiece is the mesmerising Blue Temple (Wat Rong Suea Ten), famous for its vibrant blue hues and unique design that stands out against Chiang Rai’s lush surroundings. Nature enthusiasts will delight in exploring the region’s picturesque waterfalls, such as Khun Korn Waterfall, which also offers hiking trails and refreshing pools perfect for a relaxing dip.

Additionally, Singha Park showcases agricultural beauty and recreational activities, featuring expansive tea plantations, scenic bike paths, and the impressive Singha Monument. A fun fact about Chiang Rai is that it was the first important centre of the former Lanna Kingdom, adding a layer of historical significance to its modern-day allure. Chiang Rai promises a diverse and enriching experience for travellers seeking Thailand’s hidden treasures.

9. Nakhon Ratchasima City

Key attractions

Nakhon Ratchasima also known as Korat, is a city in the northeastern part of Thailand that serves as the Gateway to Isaan. It offers a unique mix of lovely weather and natural attractions. One of the city’s highlights is the Suan Rak Park, known as the “Love Garden,” a recreational area featuring walking paths, picnic spots, and a serene lake visit history at the Pratu Chumphon where Ancient Khmer ruins can also be found.

For those looking to explore nature and family-friendly spots, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo is a must-visit, featuring a variety of animals in natural habitats, interactive exhibits, and spaces designed for young visitors. Another popular spot is Suan Rak Park, or the “Love Garden,” a garden space in the heart of Korat. Locals and visitors enjoy its walking paths, picnic areas, and a serene lake. With the balance of historic sites, green spaces, and vibrant local markets, Nakhon Ratchasima showcases a warm and enriching experience of Thailand’s northeastern charm.

10. Khon Kaen City

Key attractions

Situated in the Isan region of Thailand, from the lively Day and Night Market, where visitors can indulge in an array of delicious street foods, Khon Kaen is a must-visit destination. For those seeking the spiritual side of things and the architectural beauty, the Wat Nong Waeng temple offers a perfect retreat with its unique designs and peaceful surroundings.

Nature lovers will find paradise in the huge Bueng Kaen Nakhon Reservoir, which shows off diverse wildlife, providing great opportunities for hiking, picnicking, and reconnecting with nature. Whether you’re navigating the busy markets, admiring the ancient temples, or exploring the national park, Khon Kaen offers a diverse and enriching experience for every traveller eager to discover Thailand’s lesser-known gems.

11. Laem Chabang

Key attractions

Situated in the eastern province of Rayong, Laem Chabang is widely recognized as Thailand’s premier deep-sea port, playing a pivotal role in the country’s maritime trade. Beyond its industrial significance, Laem Chabang offers a variety of intriguing attractions that make it a hidden gem for travellers seeking unique and diverse experiences. One standout destination is Udom Bay, a serene coastal area known for its picturesque beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant marine life. Perfect for relaxation and water activities, Udom Bay provides an ideal setting for snorkelling, diving, and sunbathing, making it a favourite spot for both locals and tourists.

For breathtaking panoramic views, visitors should head to the Skywalk Wat Khao Tabaek, an elevated walkway that offers stunning vistas of Laem Chabang’s bustling port area and the surrounding coastline. Whether you’re exploring the serene shores of Udom Bay, gazing out from the Skywalk Wat Khao Tabaek, or immersing yourself in the artistic wonders of the Lighting Art Museum & Balloon Garden, Laem Chabang provides a diverse array of experiences that highlight the multifaceted charm of Thailand’s lesser-known cities.

12. Pai

Key attractions

Pai located in the northern part of Thailand, is a city renowned for its stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage. A must-visit attraction is the breathtaking Pai Canyon, where visitors can stroll along narrow pathways carved between towering rock formations, the panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and lush greenery.

Adventure seekers will be enthused to explore the mysterious Tham Lod Cave, one of Thailand’s largest and most impressive caves, featuring intricate dripstone, and underground streams. Yun Lai View Point also provides an unparalleled vantage point to witness the majestic sunrise or sunset over the mist-covered hills, painting the sky with vibrant hues.

A fun fact about Pai’s province Mae Hong Son is that it is often referred to as the “City of Eternal Sunshine” due to its pleasant climate and stunning natural beauty that remains vibrant throughout the year. Mae Hong Son offers a peaceful retreat and a wealth of unforgettable experiences for travellers seeking to uncover Thailand’s hidden gems.

13. Kanchanaburi City

Key attractions

Located in western Thailand, Kanchanaburi is a city known for its historical significance and natural beauty. A must-visit attraction is the stunning Erawan National Park, home to the iconic Erawan Falls, a seven-tiered waterfall surrounded by thick forests, offering great snap-spot hiking trails and refreshing swimming spots. Animal enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the region’s commitment to wildlife conservation at local elephant sanctuaries, where they can learn about elephant care and support efforts to protect these majestic creatures.

Furthermore, you can learn about the city’s history at the Don Rak Cemetery, a solemn memorial dedicated to the Allied prisoners of war who lost their lives while building the infamous Death Railway during World War II. A fun fact about Kanchanaburi is that it served as the inspiration for the classic Hollywood film “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” which dramatises the harrowing experiences of POWs in the area. Kanchanaburi is a must-visit destination among Thailand’s lesser-known cities.

14. Lopburi city

Key attractions

Situated in central Thailand, Lopburi is a historic city famous for its monkey population living among ancient temples. One of its most enchanting sights is Khao Chin Lae Sunflower Field, where vibrant yellow sunflowers create perfect Instagram snapshots. The city also features numerous old temples, such as Phra Prang Sam Yot.

The Monkey Temple is perhaps the most beloved attraction, where playful macaques roam freely around visitors. Lopburi hosts the annual Monkey Buffet Festival, a unique event where locals present a feast to honour the monkeys. This festival symbolises gratitude for the monkeys’ presence and blessings. With its blend of cultural heritage and natural beauty, Lopburi is a must-visit among Thailand’s lesser-known cities.

15. Sing Buri City

Key attractions

Located in central Thailand, Sing Buri is a province with remarkable attractions like the Ban Khu Mueang Museum. Visitors can explore Sing Buri’s rich cultural heritage through a curated collection of artefacts and traditional crafts. These exhibits offer insights into the province’s storied past. Another must-visit site is Wat Phra Prang, a stunning temple known for its architecture and vibrant murals. The murals reflect the spiritual devotion of the local community.

Sing Buri also features numerous ancient temples, each showcasing Thailand’s religious artistry and architectural skill. The province provides a peaceful retreat rich in cultural depth, making it a must-visit. Travellers seeking Thailand’s lesser-known cities will find Sing Buri an enriching destination.

Thailand has much more to offer than just its famous cities like Bangkok and Phuket. The lesser-known cities featured in this article, such as Songkhla, Chiang Dao, Kanchanaburi, and others, each have their own unique charm and attractions.

These lesser-known cities showcase beautiful nature, historic sites, and rich cultural experiences that are just as amazing as the popular destinations. By visiting these cities, you get to experience the true spirit of Thailand and support local communities. Make sure to look up some tips and tricks for your adventure. So, next time when you plan a trip to Thailand, consider exploring these hidden treasures and discover the real heart of this beautiful country.

What are some historical highlights of Nakhon Ratchasima? Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat, is known as the "Gateway to Isaan" and has a rich cultural heritage. A significant historical site is Phimai Historical Park, which features well-preserved ancient Khmer ruins showcasing the architectural legacy of the Khmer Empire. What are some of Thailand’s lesser-known cities worth visiting? Thailand’s lesser-known cities like Songkhla, Chiang Dao, Lampang, and Nakhon Sawan offer a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and peaceful atmospheres that you won’t find in more popular destinations like Bangkok or Phuket. What makes Songkhla a unique destination in Thailand? Songkhla, located in southeastern Thailand, is famous for its beautiful Samila Beach, iconic Mermaid Statue, historic Old City, and vibrant street art. With a mix of Portuguese and Chinese architectural influences, Songkhla offers a charming cultural experience off the typical tourist path. What’s special about Mae Sot as a travel destination? Mae Sot, near the Myanmar border, is known for its cultural diversity and natural beauty. Visitors can relax in the Maekasa Hot Spring, enjoy stunning views from the Skywalk Mae Sot, and explore Taksin Maharaj National Park, which offers scenic hiking trails and wildlife. What iconic temples can be found in Chiang Rai? Chiang Rai is home to Wat Rong Khun (the White Temple), with its intricate white architecture, and Wat Rong Suea Ten (the Blue Temple), famous for its vibrant blue interiors. Both temples offer breathtaking artistry and are a must-see for visitors to the region.