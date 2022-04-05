TAT promotes Thailand as top Indian wedding destination, no elephants included

To register on the romantic radar of soon-to-be-wed couples from India, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT, has invited 15 Indian wedding planners and highlighted popular wedding destinations in the Land of Smiles. The wedding planners are scheduled to join a trip and seminars in Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui in Surat Thani province and Khao Lak in Phang Nga province from March 15 to 22. The main purpose of the project is to promote Thailand as a safe travel destination for Indian couples during the ongoing pandemic.

The move comes after Travel + Leisure India shortlisted Thailand on its Best Awards 2021 list for the Best Honeymoon Destinations in its 10th Anniversary Edition in December. The TAT points out that Phuket, Koh Samui, Khao Lak, Krabi, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Rayong are the most popular wedding destinations among Indian couples.

Thailand travel authorities are aiming to have the Southeast Asian nation reclaim the throne as the No. 1 travel destination and wedding location for Indian tourists, according to TAT Director of Mumbai Office Cholada Siddhivarn. She added that Thailand was also a great place to spend a honeymoon or schedule a pre-wedding photoshoot.

Drawing attention to Indian couples is one of the strategies to bring back Indian tourists to Thailand, according to TAT Director of New Delhi Office, Vachirachai Sirisumpan. He said TAT aims to promote popular wedding destinations all over the country to the Indian couples and their friends and families — especially in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai. The other target groups among Indian tourists include golfers, millennials and digital nomads.

SOURCE: TAT NEWS