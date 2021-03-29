Stuck ship partially freed, Thai exports look to bypass Suez | Thaiger

Thailand
Stuck ship partially freed, Thai exports look to bypass Suez
The massive container ship stuck in the Suez Canal, the world’s busiest trade routes, has been partially freed and refloated. The 400-metre cargo ship was pushed off track by strong wind and has been wedged sideways, blocking the trade route in Egypt. Thai exporters have been looking into bypassing the Suez Canal and some may still have to seek extensions for deadlines.
Shipments worldwide were disrupted by the colossal container vessel blocking marine traffic on the canal, the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe stretching across Egypt from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.
Thai exports are looking into a much longer route around Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. The trip would take days longer and also jack up fuel costs, according to Deputy PM Jurin Laksanawisit. Dozens of other cargo ships around the world are taking the alternate route around Africa’s southern tip which would add 2 weeks the journeys, according to the Associated Press.
Prior to news of the ship being partially freed, Jurin, who is also the Commerce Minister, told the office of commercial affairs in Egypt to ask importers to extend deadlines for shipments from Thailand.
A source told the Bangkok Post that Egypt is Thailand’s top trading partner. Importers have delayed orders for Thai goods due to the blocked canal. Shipments to Europe could be affected. As of this morning, there is no timeline on when the container ship is expected to be completely free.
The Thai government is keeping a close watch on the situation and government deputy spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek they’re ready to help Thai businesses affected by the blockage.
“If the private sector has any problem, the government is ready to help.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Associated Press
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Crackdown on drink driving in Bangkok starting April 1
With bars and nightclubs now back open, Bangkok police plan to crackdown on drink driving. DUI checkpoints will be set up around the city starting on April 1, according to Thai media.
Bangkok is still classified as an “orange zone” by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In orange zones, bars and nightclubs are ordered to close at 11pm while in yellow zones, the venues are ordered to close at midnight.
Despite the restrictions on hours, bars and nightclubs in Bangkok have been past 11pm. Some until 2am, still selling alcohol as usual. Nightlife is nearly back to normal.
Reports don’t say exactly where the checkpoints will be, but Bangkok station chiefs have been told to set up the alcohol checks in areas where there are frequent accidents.
Bangkok police must be in uniform at the drink driving checkpoints. Police checkpoints must also have clear signage. The station chief must be named and police must name the officer in charge.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Economy
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
The Thai government says it’s ready to help businesses affected by the blockage of the Ever Given cargo ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal. The 400-metre container ship was blown off course and got stuck sideways in the canal last Tuesday, leading to chaos in world shipping. The blockage in one of the world’s most significant trading routes has caused a massive tailback of traffic transporting goods, livestock, and equipment.
Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy spokesperson for the Thai government says it’s ready to help any businesses that may be affected.
“If the private sector has any problem, the government is ready to help.”
Rachada says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has been following the story closely, with an eye to helping Thai exporters and importers. However, she adds that he’s hopeful the vessel will come unstuck soon, given the vast effort that’s going into salvaging it.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the Energy Policy and Planning Office says the blockage will have minimal impact on Thailand’s energy supply as very little natural gas is imported into the Kingdom via the Suez Canal route. Rachada says Thailand has imported oil from a variety of suppliers. She says there is no risk of shortages as Thailand’s oil companies have enough stockpiles.
Meanwhile, as the delay in global shipping continues, vessels may have to re-route around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant time and costs to their journey. Thailand’s deputy PM Jurin Laksanawisit says ships will need to get an extension to delivery deadlines if re-routing becomes the only option should the Ever Given remain wedged in place for much longer.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand to improve safety for ziplining and adventure tourism
Looking ahead to the return of foreign tourists, Thailand tourism officials are planning to improve safety standards for adventure activities like ziplining in an effort to prevent accidents from happening and to gain tourist confidence.
In 2019, a Canadian man died in a zipline incident in Chiang Mai. He was attached to the harness, ready for the 5 kilometre Flight of the Gibbon, when he stepped off the platform and fell 12 metres to the ground. He died from the impact.
Flight of the Gibbon said at the time there was a “metallurgical failure.” The man’s family said they believed the cable clamps were not fixed properly before he left the platform.
The man’s family have called for safety upgrades for ziplining in Thailand. In a previous report, they said…
“We are very happy to have the support of the Thai government and local authorities to implement change and accountability that will make safety in ziplining equal to other countries.”
To come up with new safety standards, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has teamed up with Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Engineering. So far, they’ve created manuals for adventure tourism to help prevent accidents, according to the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Taweesak Wanichcharoen. Not only would improved safety standards help gain trust from tourists, Taweesak says it will also help with the growth of tourism.
A report from the Bangkok Post on the new safety standards did not mention the 2019 fatal ziplining accident or details on what exactly the new safety standards will be. Taweesak says the improved standards will first be implemented in Chiang Mai, Phuket, Kanchananburi, Udon Thani, Chon Buri and Bangkok.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Stuck ship partially freed, Thai exports look to bypass Suez
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
Crackdown on drink driving in Bangkok starting April 1
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
Thailand to improve safety for ziplining and adventure tourism
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand
We took a poll in Phuket… re-opening the island in July
Thousands of displaced Burmese flee to Thailand following military air strikes
Phuket businesses welcome quarantine-free re-opening plan
Phetchaburi man bludgeons wife to death, shoots himself
Bank of Thailand wrestles with cryptocurrency adoption
Myanmar army kills over 100 citizens in 24 hours
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
64 protesters arrested as Government House protest camp cleared
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Economy1 day ago
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
- Koh Samui22 hours ago
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
- Events3 days ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
- Thailand3 days ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Myanmar23 hours ago
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
- Insurgency3 days ago
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
- Thai Life1 day ago
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport