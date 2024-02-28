Seafood surprise: Storm tosses diner 3 metres from Loei restaurant

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A violent storm recently wreaked havoc in the province of Loei, with fierce winds throwing a person more than 3 metres away from a seafood restaurant owned by Kalayanee Chapitu. The intense weather event occurred yesterday, February 27, causing extensive damage to multiple areas in the Phu Ruea district. Security camera footage captured the moment the restaurant’s steel doors buckled under the wind’s force, slamming into an individual.

The storm struck around 4.30pm, lashing its fury across the Phu Ruea district. One of the most dramatic scenes took place at the Poo Na Kin seafood restaurant in the Ban Pa Jantom area, where the tempest’s path brought it directly over the establishment. The restaurant’s two steel doors warped from the onslaught, flinging a staff member into the building’s interior, reported KhaoSod.

Kalayanee, the restaurant owner, described the chaos unleashed by the storm. She explained how, despite the attempts of a staff member to brace against the gale-force winds, the strength proved overwhelming. The individual was propelled more than 3 metres by the impact with the steel doors—a terrifying moment caught on the establishment’s CCTV.

Further detailing the aftermath inside the restaurant, Kalayanee reported the damage to be substantial, with one of the display refrigerators shattered. Fortunately, the damage to the doors and other goods within the establishment was relatively minor.

The storm, which hit amid a nationwide heatwave with temperatures soaring between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, provided a stark contrast to the otherwise sweltering conditions.

In related news, Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather warning forecasting sweltering conditions across the country today, with peak temperatures expected to soar between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius. Despite the heat, there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon, with some regions experiencing light rainfall.

The TMD’s 24-hour forecast indicates that a low-pressure area resulting from intense heat is currently enveloping the north, while southerly and south-easterly winds are prevailing over the upper part of Thailand.