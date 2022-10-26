Spiderman spins web to promote Thai tourism

A Thai tour guide has found a novel way of attracting tourists into his web of activities – by dressing as Spiderman. But, not only that, Spiderman has recruited a superhero sidekick to help him out – Superman.

Kasidet Juthamas aka Spiderman recruited an Australian TikToker, Mitch Muscle Lagos, in a Superman uniform to join him on a rock climbing exercise near Railay Beach and Tonsai Bay and invited others to come along for visits to beaches in Krabi.

The 48-year old tour guide, and operation manager of Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi, invited the 31 year old Aussie TikToker to promote Krabi tourism.

They dressed up in their superhero costumes and went rock climbing at the Cat Wall at Tonsai Beach and posted a video on Kasidet’s TikTok account to promote Tonsai Beach and Krabi tourism. Watch the video here.

Tonsai Beach or Tonsai Bay is connected to the famous tourist attraction Railay Beach. Visitors can travel between the two destinations by boat or walk while the tide is low. Tonsai Bay is famous as a rock-claiming destination.

Kasidet is well-known among locals and some foreign tourists as Spiderman Krabi because he always wears a cosplay costume of different cartoon and movie characters while working as a guide.

Mitch Muscle Lagos has over 950,000 followers on his account named mitchlagos. He also enjoys cosplay and is frequently seen in his TikTok videos dressed as Superman.

Kasidet revealed to the Thai media that he met Mitch Muscle Lagos at Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi, so he invited him to join his videos. He wanted more foreigners to visit Tonsai and Railey Beach and hoped that the tourism situation would get better during the high season, from November this year to March next year.