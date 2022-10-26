Thailand
Spiderman spins web to promote Thai tourism
A Thai tour guide has found a novel way of attracting tourists into his web of activities – by dressing as Spiderman. But, not only that, Spiderman has recruited a superhero sidekick to help him out – Superman.
Kasidet Juthamas aka Spiderman recruited an Australian TikToker, Mitch Muscle Lagos, in a Superman uniform to join him on a rock climbing exercise near Railay Beach and Tonsai Bay and invited others to come along for visits to beaches in Krabi.
The 48-year old tour guide, and operation manager of Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi, invited the 31 year old Aussie TikToker to promote Krabi tourism.
They dressed up in their superhero costumes and went rock climbing at the Cat Wall at Tonsai Beach and posted a video on Kasidet’s TikTok account to promote Tonsai Beach and Krabi tourism. Watch the video here.
Tonsai Beach or Tonsai Bay is connected to the famous tourist attraction Railay Beach. Visitors can travel between the two destinations by boat or walk while the tide is low. Tonsai Bay is famous as a rock-claiming destination.
Kasidet is well-known among locals and some foreign tourists as Spiderman Krabi because he always wears a cosplay costume of different cartoon and movie characters while working as a guide.
Mitch Muscle Lagos has over 950,000 followers on his account named mitchlagos. He also enjoys cosplay and is frequently seen in his TikTok videos dressed as Superman.
Kasidet revealed to the Thai media that he met Mitch Muscle Lagos at Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi, so he invited him to join his videos. He wanted more foreigners to visit Tonsai and Railey Beach and hoped that the tourism situation would get better during the high season, from November this year to March next year.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand joins the International Vaccine Institute
Thailand News Today | 263 guns seized in 15 days in southern Thailand
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
North Korean defector’s remains found in South Korea
Bust sees 6 arrested for drugs, 6 police arrested for bribes
Spiderman spins web to promote Thai tourism
Tourists flock to Pattaya seafood festivals over long weekend
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Drivers return nearly 100,000 baht found on road to owner
Drink driving Chonburi FC goalie released on bail for 100,000 baht after fatal crash
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
PICTURES: Soi Dog delivers food to animals in flood-hit provinces of Thailand
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
A naked burglar robs 8 houses & tries to rape a young girl
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
AirAsia X expands medium-haul routes from Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cultural Activities1 day ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
-
Property News1 day ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
-
Food8 hours ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
-
Best of8 hours ago
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
-
Indonesia2 hours ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
-
Thailand1 day ago
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
-
Crime5 hours ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
-
Crime1 day ago
A naked burglar robs 8 houses & tries to rape a young girl