Thailand
Special Tourist Visa – now officials want you to ‘quarantine’ in your home country before coming to Thailand
On one hand the Thai government unveils its big ‘plan’ for a Special Tourist Visa, allowing minimum stays of 90 days, extendable to 270 days (almost 9 months). On the other hand they have put up a list of restrictions that, at best, will severely restrict any return to ‘normal’ tourism in the country.
Apart from the local 14 day quarantine when they arrive, at their cost, there’s also a long list of paperwork they need to submit before being able to travel to Thailand. Then there’s the limitation to travelling to Thailand only on chartered flights or private jet. And once they’re out of quarantine, the tourists’ options are quite limited for now with the usual tourist spots of Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Samui mostly closed up with no tours in operation and most tourism-related businesses shuttered – a real ‘chicken and egg’ quandary for tourism officials.
Now, according to a report in Bangkok Post, Dr Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, a director at the Department of Disease Control, claims that foreign tourists will have to present proof of a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours prior to travel. Additionally… “they must also have quarantined in their country of origin, have health insurance for international travel and a specified minimum amount of money in their bank account”. He said they will also need a record of “not visiting crowded places prior to their departure”.
And during their domestic quarantine these “visitors must have been tested twice for Covid-19 at the beginning and end of the process”.
The Department of Disease Control has also said, broadly, that they will only allow people from “low-risk” countries to enter Thailand first, without specifying or providing a list of what those countries would be.
The department says they are also providing specific training for the general public and government officers “whose jobs place them in contact with foreign travellers”, so these STV tourists can probably expect an extra special socially-distanced and masked welcome.
Meanwhile, the Public Health ministry has revealed that 2,270 foreign tourists, from China, Myanmar, Japan and Kuwait, are already planning to visit Thailand under the provisions of the new Special Tourist Visa.
On September 15, the Thai cabinet agreed to allow in foreign tourists who agree to the mandatory 14 day quarantine with a minimum 90 day stay, extendable twice to a maximum of 270 days. The highly restrictive new visa, whilst at least a start, has not been well received.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
After customers reported suspicious behaviour, a veterinarian in Sisaket province, in northeastern Thailand, has been arrested for giving cosmetic beauty treatments at a veterinary clinic in Phitsanulok. The veterinarian, known as B, was allegedly giving botox and filler injections to customers despite not being licensed to do so. The veterinary clinic where he was allegedly giving treatments was inspected by the Phitsanulok Provincial Public Health Office where officials found many medications without proper serial numbers or sources. The clinic’s registered doctor had cancelled the clinic’s medical registration in July 2020, however, officials found the clinic to still be open and […]
Thailand
Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in national park
After building 14 wooden bungalows inside Khaolaem National Park in the province of Kanchanaburi, owners are now taking them down as national park officials have deemed them to be illegal. The two owners of Kratom Rimtarn Resort have reportedly already dismantled 5 of the 14 bungalows with 9 more to be removed by the end of this month. The park chief says once the bungalows have been removed, they will begin rejuvenating the area by planting trees and refilling water resources. SOURCE: Thai Residents Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.Never miss out on future […]
Weather
‘Noul’ weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today
The remnants of Tropical Storm Noul are now situated over Central Thailand after passing over Vietnam’s central coast yesterday morning and then into Laos and north eastern Thailand last night with some high winds and rain preceding the eye of the storm. Provincial officials warned of flash floods and landslides in northern provinces ahead of the storm. The depression, now continuing to weaken, continue to head westwards through Thailand today. The PM this morning asked officials to be “efficient” in attending to any emergency requests. The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre this morning reported that ‘Noul’ made landfall on the Vietnamese […]
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in national park
‘Noul’ weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Special Tourist Visa – now officials want you to ‘quarantine’ in your home country before coming to Thailand
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Rally to go ahead whilst Thammasat lock their gates to keep the protesters out
Things that have changed in Thailand in the Covid Era | Top 10 | VIDEO
Riding and renting a motorbike in Thailand | Top 10 tips | VIDEO
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Border patrol volunteers catch 2 Chinese men who allegedly sneaked across the border
Crocodile attacks man, locals eat the reptile for ‘revenge’
First airplane food cafe, now Thai Airways opens fried dough stand
1 new Covid-19 death, 7 new cases in quarantine
China re-affirms commitment to cooperate with Thailand over Covid vaccine
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Long stay tourist visa approved
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder
Samui charity battles to feed island’s remaining residents
Europe is warned of rising Covid-19 rates as it enters the autumn season – WHO
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand4 days ago
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
- Thailand3 days ago
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
- Thailand4 days ago
Long stay tourist visa approved
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa will have to arrive on charter flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
‘Impossible,’ health official says Burmese boy didn’t catch Covid-19 in Thailand
Issan John
September 19, 2020 at 11:32 am
Hmmmm …..
“the Public Health ministry has revealed that 2,270 foreign tourists, from China, Myanmar, Japan and Kuwait, are already planning to visit Thailand under the provisions of the new Special Tourist Visa” …..
Kuwait and Japan are both currently categorised very high risk for Covid-19, and Myanmar high risk.
….. and it’s difficult to know how anyone can self-quarantine in their own country and not go through crowded places prior to departure, while going through an airport and flying.
A bit of a ‘Brexit’ Catch-22 there …..
EdwardV
September 19, 2020 at 11:36 am
2,270 is pretty low, I would have expected a lot more interest. Of course showing interest and actually commenting to apply are two very different things. So now we would need to quarantine before the flight and afterward along with two tests before leaving and one upon arrival. Sweet. It will be interesting to see the amount of money they will require in your bank to get a visa. It’s becoming comical. Wonder what is next in the thai visa sweepstakes.
Jay
September 19, 2020 at 11:55 am
“not visiting crowded places prior to their departure”
So like an airport … well I guess no one will be coming to Thaialnd since an airport and an airplane is and can be a crowded place Haha what a joke
Willem
September 19, 2020 at 11:55 am
does no one ever sit down and think before vomiting out these absurdities. LOL.
Ministry off “mental” health?
Issan John
September 19, 2020 at 12:05 pm
IIRC it’s a similar amount to a retirement extension, which seems reasonable.
I’m only surprised those with residence permits and retirement extensions haven’t been given similar dispensation at the same time, otherwise it will be difficult to fill the one way (?) charter flights.
keith
September 19, 2020 at 12:07 pm
John Cleese invented fictitious ministry of silly walks, Thailand has a ministry of stupid ideas that is real
Luigi
September 19, 2020 at 12:07 pm
all these almost impossible rules to do and equal to saying farang stay at your house because we are fine alone
murika
September 19, 2020 at 12:21 pm
next suggestion of TAT will be, what about we ask tourist to just send us money and don’t come, after all, thailand is so amazing that they should support us to keep our economy alive until covid is over and they can come back, then they will anounce that this project will general gazillions baths of income for the last trimester, and the thais will praise payut the great leader…
Brian Dunbar
September 19, 2020 at 12:36 pm
Just keeps getting better and better!! Who is going to go through all that to go to Thailand? It is already a pain in the ass to do 90 day reporting and visa extension. The people making these decisions just aren’t thinking things through.
Shane
September 19, 2020 at 12:39 pm
Just how do you provide a record of not visiting a crowded place prior to departure? Perhaps wear a bodycam for a week before you leave and present the evidence upon arrival. And obviously, travel only by private jet, preferably a big one.
EdwardV
September 19, 2020 at 12:44 pm
The Pattaya Mail is reporting that special tourist visa holders will not be allowed to fly to Thailand on regularly scheduled repatriation flights. Only on special charter flights scheduled by the Thai embassy or by private plane. Meaning the scheduling of any trip would be completely out of your control. That is unless you can afford a private plane. Second that expats in Thailand who had hoped to snag a STV to solve their visa expiration problem won’t be able to do so. The visa is only being issued abroad.