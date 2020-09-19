image
Connect with us

Thailand

Special Tourist Visa – now officials want you to ‘quarantine’ in your home country before coming to Thailand

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Special Tourist Visa &#8211; now officials want you to &#8216;quarantine&#8217; in your home country before coming to Thailand | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

On one hand the Thai government unveils its big ‘plan’ for a Special Tourist Visa, allowing minimum stays of 90 days, extendable to 270 days (almost 9 months). On the other hand they have put up a list of restrictions that, at best, will severely restrict any return to ‘normal’ tourism in the country.

Apart from the local 14 day quarantine when they arrive, at their cost, there’s also a long list of paperwork they need to submit before being able to travel to Thailand. Then there’s the limitation to travelling to Thailand only on chartered flights or private jet. And once they’re out of quarantine, the tourists’ options are quite limited for now with the usual tourist spots of Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Samui mostly closed up with no tours in operation and most tourism-related businesses shuttered – a real ‘chicken and egg’ quandary for tourism officials.

Now, according to a report in Bangkok Post, Dr Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, a director at the Department of Disease Control, claims that foreign tourists will have to present proof of a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours prior to travel. Additionally… “they must also have quarantined in their country of origin, have health insurance for international travel and a specified minimum amount of money in their bank account”. He said they will also need a record of “not visiting crowded places prior to their departure”.

And during their domestic quarantine these “visitors must have been tested twice for Covid-19 at the beginning and end of the process”.

The Department of Disease Control has also said, broadly, that they will only allow people from “low-risk” countries to enter Thailand first, without specifying or providing a list of what those countries would be.

The department says they are also providing specific training for the general public and government officers “whose jobs place them in contact with foreign travellers”, so these STV tourists can probably expect an extra special socially-distanced and masked welcome.

Meanwhile, the Public Health ministry has revealed that 2,270 foreign tourists, from China, Myanmar, Japan and Kuwait, are already planning to visit Thailand under the provisions of the new Special Tourist Visa.

On September 15, the Thai cabinet agreed to allow in foreign tourists who agree to the mandatory 14 day quarantine with a minimum 90 day stay, extendable twice to a maximum of 270 days. The highly restrictive new visa, whilst at least a start, has not been well received.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

11 Comments

11 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Issan John

    September 19, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Hmmmm …..

    “the Public Health ministry has revealed that 2,270 foreign tourists, from China, Myanmar, Japan and Kuwait, are already planning to visit Thailand under the provisions of the new Special Tourist Visa” …..

    Kuwait and Japan are both currently categorised very high risk for Covid-19, and Myanmar high risk.

    ….. and it’s difficult to know how anyone can self-quarantine in their own country and not go through crowded places prior to departure, while going through an airport and flying.

    A bit of a ‘Brexit’ Catch-22 there …..

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    EdwardV

    September 19, 2020 at 11:36 am

    2,270 is pretty low, I would have expected a lot more interest. Of course showing interest and actually commenting to apply are two very different things. So now we would need to quarantine before the flight and afterward along with two tests before leaving and one upon arrival. Sweet. It will be interesting to see the amount of money they will require in your bank to get a visa. It’s becoming comical. Wonder what is next in the thai visa sweepstakes.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Jay

    September 19, 2020 at 11:55 am

    “not visiting crowded places prior to their departure”
    So like an airport … well I guess no one will be coming to Thaialnd since an airport and an airplane is and can be a crowded place Haha what a joke

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Willem

    September 19, 2020 at 11:55 am

    does no one ever sit down and think before vomiting out these absurdities. LOL.

    Ministry off “mental” health?

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    Issan John

    September 19, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    IIRC it’s a similar amount to a retirement extension, which seems reasonable.

    I’m only surprised those with residence permits and retirement extensions haven’t been given similar dispensation at the same time, otherwise it will be difficult to fill the one way (?) charter flights.

    Reply
  6. Avatar

    keith

    September 19, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    John Cleese invented fictitious ministry of silly walks, Thailand has a ministry of stupid ideas that is real

    Reply
  7. Avatar

    Luigi

    September 19, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    all these almost impossible rules to do and equal to saying farang stay at your house because we are fine alone

    Reply
  8. Avatar

    murika

    September 19, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    next suggestion of TAT will be, what about we ask tourist to just send us money and don’t come, after all, thailand is so amazing that they should support us to keep our economy alive until covid is over and they can come back, then they will anounce that this project will general gazillions baths of income for the last trimester, and the thais will praise payut the great leader…

    Reply
  9. Avatar

    Brian Dunbar

    September 19, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Just keeps getting better and better!! Who is going to go through all that to go to Thailand? It is already a pain in the ass to do 90 day reporting and visa extension. The people making these decisions just aren’t thinking things through.

    Reply
  10. Avatar

    Shane

    September 19, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Just how do you provide a record of not visiting a crowded place prior to departure? Perhaps wear a bodycam for a week before you leave and present the evidence upon arrival. And obviously, travel only by private jet, preferably a big one.

    Reply
  11. Avatar

    EdwardV

    September 19, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    The Pattaya Mail is reporting that special tourist visa holders will not be allowed to fly to Thailand on regularly scheduled repatriation flights. Only on special charter flights scheduled by the Thai embassy or by private plane. Meaning the scheduling of any trip would be completely out of your control. That is unless you can afford a private plane. Second that expats in Thailand who had hoped to snag a STV to solve their visa expiration problem won’t be able to do so. The visa is only being issued abroad.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thailand

Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments | The Thaiger

After customers reported suspicious behaviour, a veterinarian in Sisaket province, in northeastern Thailand, has been arrested for giving cosmetic beauty treatments at a veterinary clinic in Phitsanulok. The veterinarian, known as B, was allegedly giving botox and filler injections to customers despite not being licensed to do so. The veterinary clinic where he was allegedly giving treatments was inspected by the Phitsanulok Provincial Public Health Office where officials found many medications without proper serial numbers or sources. The clinic’s registered doctor had cancelled the clinic’s medical registration in July 2020, however, officials found the clinic to still be open and […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in national park

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in national park | The Thaiger

After building 14 wooden bungalows inside Khaolaem National Park in the province of Kanchanaburi, owners are now taking them down as national park officials have deemed them to be illegal. The two owners of Kratom Rimtarn Resort have reportedly already dismantled 5 of the 14 bungalows with 9 more to be removed by the end of this month. The park chief says once the bungalows have been removed, they will begin rejuvenating the area by planting trees and refilling water resources.   SOURCE: Thai Residents Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.Never miss out on future […]

Continue Reading

Weather

‘Noul’ weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

&#8216;Noul&#8217; weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today | The Thaiger
PHOTO: tna.mcot.net

The remnants of Tropical Storm Noul are now situated over Central Thailand after passing over Vietnam’s central coast yesterday morning and then into Laos and north eastern Thailand last night with some high winds and rain preceding the eye of the storm. Provincial officials warned of flash floods and landslides in northern provinces ahead of the storm. The depression, now continuing to weaken, continue to head westwards through Thailand today. The PM this morning asked officials to be “efficient” in attending to any emergency requests. The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre this morning reported that ‘Noul’ made landfall on the Vietnamese […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending