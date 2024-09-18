Smart Digital Prime project launched at Nakhon Pathom school

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 15:03, 18 September 2024| Updated: 15:03, 18 September 2024
The Miracle of Life Foundation and the National Telecommunications Public Company (NT) officially signed an agreement for the Smart Digital Prime project to enhance digital skills and technology education at Ubon Rattana Rajakanya Rajawittayalai School in Nakhon Pathom, central Thailand.

The agreement was signed to promote and support digital and technological skills, with R.T.N. Dr Manat Nonuch, Chairman of the Miracle of Life Foundation, and Pattana Na Songkhla, Deputy Managing Director of Sales and Customer Operations 3 of NT, leading the ceremony.

The collaboration aims to develop knowledge in digital and technology teaching and promote well-being activities using smart technology for teachers and educational personnel, aligning with the government’s policy on digital and technology skills development in Thailand.

The initiative also seeks to provide students and interested individuals with practical training and development in digital and semiconductor technology skills. The Smart Digital Prime project aims to effectively transfer knowledge to teachers, students, educational personnel, and interested parties.

Somjai Wisetthaksin, Inspector General of the Ministry of Education, and Piya Ratchataworakun, Assistant Managing Director of Sales and Customer Operations for the Eastern Region and Acting Assistant Managing Director of Sales and Customer Operations for the Central Region of NT, attended the ceremony as witnesses at Ubon Rattana Rajakanya Rajawittayalai School’s meeting room in Nakhon Pathom.

The event featured educational activities and a model classroom for attendees to explore. Competitions such as Smart Robot, Smart Music, and 3D Printing were organised to showcase students’ potential and abilities.

Additionally, a panel discussion titled How Can We Drive the Smart Digital Prime Project? was held, featuring experts and stakeholders to discuss future project directions and strategies, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, the government is set to launch a project to address the increasingly prevalent issue of school dropouts in Thailand. The initiative aims to locate and assist over a million students who have prematurely ended their formal education.

