Thai influencer injured in accident during flood relief in Nong Khai

A Thai influencer was injured in a car accident while assisting with flood relief efforts in Nong Khai, causing concern among fans. Updates on his condition are expected tomorrow.

Sungstarwin, whose real name is Starwin, experienced a serious car accident while on his way to help flood victims in the Phon Phisai area. The incident occurred amidst ongoing flooding issues in Nong Khai. Sungstarwin himself shared the news through his social media, posting a photo and a message to inform his followers about the accident.

“Sung was in a car accident on the way to help flood victims in Phon Phisai. He’s currently in the hospital. I will keep updating everyone on his condition.”

The post immediately garnered a lot of attention, with fans expressing their concern and waiting anxiously for further updates. Many followers left supportive comments, hoping for a quick recovery for Sungstarwin, reported KhaoSod.

Following the initial announcement, rescue officials confirmed that they had successfully transported Sungstarwin to the hospital. He is currently under medical care, with doctors closely monitoring his condition.

In related news, a rescue vehicle returning from flood relief efforts in Chiang Rai crashed into a tree in Phichit, injuring five people and leaving one in serious condition. Emergency personnel promptly transported the wounded to local hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Fire & Rescue Thailand reports that around 6.12am on September 15, Phichit Por Tek Tung Foundation received a notification of a vehicle collision on Route 117 in Ban Yang Ha Lum, Phichit province.

Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a pickup truck belonging to volunteer rescue workers from the Than 19-00 Charone Nakorn base had collided with a tree, causing significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

Initial assessments revealed that the vehicle had five passengers. The passenger seated next to the driver sustained severe injuries, while the other four passengers were unharmed.