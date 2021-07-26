Connect with us

Thailand

Sinovac/AstraZeneca highly effective, according to Thai research

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Wikimedia/ Kkamols

Today, Thailand’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology from the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, says a vaccine cocktail of Sinovac/AstraZeneca is “highly effective”.

Controversial doctor Yong Poovorawan says 2 doses of the inactivated virus vaccine can help “immunity rise to an average level of 100 units”. Further, if 2 doses of the vector vaccine are administered only 10 weeks apart, the immune system will shoot up to 900 units. However, if the vaccines are alternated, the inactivated virus and then the vector virus selection at 3 to 4 week intervals… the patient will have a high immunity of 700 units.

The doctor continued to provide a nonlayperson lay down of how the Sinovac/AstraZeneca cocktail works. Dr Yong says the 2 doses of inactivated virus vaccine and then the virus vector vaccine method that front line medical officials are now employing has been discovered to give an average immunity boost of 10,000 units.

He adds that the centre is now conducting “in-depth” research into its ability to block each variant of the virus…. even the Delta variant. Further, that from “past data” it is known the Delta variant escapes immunity and “higher levels of immunity” are necessary until a vaccine that targets the specific strain or even second generation vaccines become available.

The doctor did not clarify his statements for the nonscientists reading the announcement.

The announcement that a Sinovac/AstraZeneca cocktail is highly effective, despite WHO’s concerns, the World Health Organisation, not the band, comes not even 2 weeks after the government announced they were moving ahead with the mix and match vaccines approach.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand32 seconds ago

Sinovac/AstraZeneca highly effective, according to Thai research
Phuket28 mins ago

Phuket vice governor says “Sandbox” tourists aren’t scared off by Covid situation
Thailand50 mins ago

Ministry of Education seeks 21.6 billion education subsidy

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Best of2 hours ago

Phuket’s 8 Best Rooftop Bars
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Ayutthaya logs 255 new infections, hospital beds full
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
Thailand3 hours ago

Plantations International provides Pattaya with provisions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Monday UPDATE: 15,376 new infections, Provincial report
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai baht goes from top-performing to worst-hit currency in Asia
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Covid train cancelled, SRT cites lack of passengers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Government submits proposal to allow department store restaurants to sell food online
Best of6 hours ago

The Best Nightclubs in Phuket
Coronavirus Vaccines6 hours ago

Thai Red Cross denies its order of Moderna led to hospitals receiving fewer doses
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Free transport for Covid-19 patients returning to home provinces for treatment
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending