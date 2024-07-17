Severe storm sinks fishing boat off Trang, woman dies

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

In the midst of a severe storm, a fishing boat capsized off the coast of Trang province, resulting in the tragic death of a woman while her husband survived. The incident occurred early today, July 17, when the couple was returning to shore while navigating the high waves.

At 4am, the Marine Department in Trang received reports of a capsized fishing boat south of Koh Muk, near Koh Libong. The boat belonged to a local fishing couple, 55 year old Monsit, and 53 year old Rortiya.

Following the incident, local fishermen initiated a search to rescue the couple. Monsit was found safe but Rortiya was still missing.

Emergency services, consisting of the combined efforts between the Hat Chao Mai National Park, Kantang Marine Police, Central Investigation Police, and local administrative officials from Koh Libong and Bang Sak, to continue the search and rescue mission.

By 10.10am, Rortiya’s body was discovered floating in the sea near Koh Libong, still wearing her life jacket. The body was retrieved, and the relevant authorities were notified to proceed with the necessary autopsy and funeral procedures. Efforts were also made to salvage the sunken boat and bring it back to shore.

The cause of the boat capsizing is under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that the heavy rain and strong waves from the storm may have contributed to the incident.

Before the accident, the couple had sailed out to place crab traps. As the storm intensified, they attempted to return to shore but were overwhelmed by the severe weather, leading to the boat capsizing, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a speedboat carrying tourists on a fishing trip was hit by large waves, causing it to take on water and eventually sink. Five people were left stranded in the sea before being rescued by local fishing boats and the marine police.