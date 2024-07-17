Fast and furious food delivery rider wrecks Pattaya ATM

Published: 17:08, 17 July 2024
In a shocking act of vandalism caught on camera, a man in a green GrabFood delivery uniform went on a destructive spree, smashing an ATM at a bank in Soi Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya. The incident, which occurred on Monday, July 15 amid heavy traffic, has left locals stunned and alarmed.

Witnesses reported that the rider’s frustration escalated after numerous failed attempts to withdraw money. In a fit of rage, he seized a mop and began striking the ATM with alarming force, causing significant damage. Not satisfied with the havoc he had wreaked, the man then picked up an iron rod and continued to pummel the machine before fleeing the scene on his motorcycle.

A bystander gave the following account.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes. He just lost it completely and started smashing the machine like a madman.”

The brazen act left the community on edge, with many calling for the police to swiftly apprehend the perpetrator. Concerned residents are urging law enforcement to ensure the man receives appropriate punishment and mandatory anger management counselling to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The police are currently investigating the case, meticulously reviewing the surveillance footage, and urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward, reported Pattaya Mail.

“Acts of vandalism like this cannot be tolerated. We are committed to identifying and prosecuting the individual responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

In related news, a delivery rider sparked an outcry on social media after being captured filling his cup with water from a restaurant’s dispenser without permission.

The incident, which quickly became a hot topic online, began when an individual posted an image and message on the LINE Man Rider Thailand Facebook group. The post highlighted a delivery rider who was seen filling up their cup directly from a water dispenser inside a restaurant, without seeking consent from the staff.

