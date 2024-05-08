School van driver confesses to murder of woman in Roi Et

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Investigations concluded yesterday as police made a definitive arrest of a school van driver for the murder of a 23 year old woman whose body was found handcuffed, abandoned in a scrubland by the Chi River in Roi Et province.

After a meticulous search, authorities apprehended a 67 year old school van driver, named Ken, from the same village as the victim. The breakthrough came when Ken confessed to the murder late last night, detailing the motive behind his heinous act.

He revealed an illicit affair between him and Suphatra, which had led to an ultimatum: she threatened to expose their relationship to his wife unless he took responsibility for their liaison. In a desperate bid to silence her, Ken admitted to killing Suphatra and disposing of her body at the scene where she was later discovered.

The lead investigator, Police Lieutenant Colonel Manop Kiawwanich, stated that Ken’s confession was corroborated by physical evidence, including scratch marks on the victim’s chest which Ken initially claimed were from cutting wood. However, his story did not hold up, and he eventually admitted to all charges.

The police expressed confidence in the accuracy of their findings, assuring that there was no doubt about Ken’s guilt, reported KhaoSod.

In the wake of the confession, police conducted a thorough search of Ken’s residence to gather additional evidence to solidify the case against him.

In related news, a tragic sequence of events culminated in the discovery of a woman’s body in the Bang Chalong canal, near Wat Bang Chalong Nok, in Samut Prakan province. The 32 year old woman had been missing for four days following an argument with her boyfriend over her heavy drinking. Her body was found floating in the canal yesterday at 6pm.

In other news, the body of 40 year old man was discovered at the base of a hill by the coastline near Karon View Point, Phuket on the evening of May 5.