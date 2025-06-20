Scam alert: Fraudsters pose as SCB agents to freeze your account

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) is sounding the alarm over a new scam targeting unsuspecting customers, where fraudsters impersonate bank staff and trick victims into freezing their accounts.

The bank issued a public warning this week after receiving reports of con artists calling or messaging customers to ask if they had authorised someone else to open an SCB account on their behalf. The scammers then falsely claim they need to freeze the victim’s account for verification purposes.

In a stern warning, SCB reminded customers that opening a bank account cannot be done by proxy; it must be done in person at a branch, with valid identification.

“SCB has no policy of contacting customers to request personal information such as ID numbers, passwords, or account numbers,” the bank stated. “We never ask customers to click on any links for financial transactions.”

To verify suspicious calls or messages, customers are urged to contact the SCB Call Centre at 02-777-7777 or the SCB Online Fraud Hotline at 02-777-7575 — both open 24/7.

If a customer accidentally clicks on a suspicious link, SCB advises them to immediately change their password, reset their device, and report the incident to the police. It is crucial to save all chats and contact information with the scammer as evidence.

In the event of an unrecognised or unauthorised transaction, customers should contact their bank’s customer service team promptly to investigate and limit potential damage, reported KhaoSod.

“SCB is committed to protecting our customers and raising awareness about ongoing scam tactics,” the bank said. “Fraudsters are getting more creative, so staying alert is the first line of defence.”

With scammers finding new ways to dupe victims, SCB’s message is clear — don’t trust unsolicited calls, don’t click shady links, and when in doubt, call the bank directly.

In similar news, three Thai bank workers have been arrested for allegedly aiding a Chinese-run scam syndicate in laundering 2.2 billion baht through fake accounts. The trio, employed at a Pattaya branch, allowed 15 Chinese nationals to open accounts, which were then drained of millions before the culprits fled.