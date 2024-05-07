SC Asset introduces morning coin for real estate rewards

Picture courtesy of Pixabay from pexels.com

SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited, under the stewardship of Natthaphong Kunakornwong, is embarking on a transformative journey as it enters its third decade, a period poised to redefine the company’s legacy.

In a significant move, SC Asset unveiled an innovative utility token, Morning Coin, which promises to deliver extensive benefits to its clients. Homebuyers of SC Asset properties will receive Morning Coins, unlocking a plethora of privileges, including discounts on future property purchases and a variety of goods and services from the company’s business partners.

The Morning Coin initiative leverages blockchain technology to grant homeowners access to the SC Asset Reward Program The S.U.N. through the intuitive Ruay Jai application. This programme offers exclusive discounts and opportunities across SC Asset’s business network, encompassing establishments such as Ratchawat Hotels, Thames Valley Khao Yai Hotel, and Rama IX Hospital. Customers can redeem their benefits without restriction, further enhancing the value proposition of their investment in the business.

Furthermore, SC Asset is negotiating with high-end brands to offer special shopping periods for limited edition products exclusively to SC Asset homeowners. Additionally, SC Able, a subsidiary managing the juristic person operations for housing and condominium projects, is creating a network of activities designed to foster a closer community among residents, potentially paving the way for future opportunities.

Highlighting the year’s activities, SC Asset is gearing up to host the inaugural Sunshine Market, an event that will gather residents with businesses to showcase their offerings. Scheduled for May 17 to 19 at the EmQuartier shopping centre, the event emphasises SC Asset’s commitment to providing continuous after-sales services.

With a community base exceeding 26,000 households and approximately 100,000 downloads of the Ruay Jai app, SC Asset homeowners not only enjoy an enhanced quality of life but also have the opportunity to generate income through the resident network, reported Khaosod.