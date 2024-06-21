Saphan Hin gas gun shooting suspect wanted by Phuket police

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Police in Phuket are actively searching for a suspect involved in a shooting incident at Saphan Hin. The assailant reportedly used a gas gun during the attack.

Police received a report about the incident around 10.50pm yesterday. Staff at Phuket Provincial Hospital in Ratsada notified officers that a shooting victim had been admitted for treatment. The victim, Sakdawut Saengphon, was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further care.

Sakdawut recounted that he went to the park near Phuket Vocational College with three friends. They were there to discuss a settlement of a dispute with a rival. During their wait, a man wearing a full-face helmet approached them on a motorbike and brandished what appeared to be a gas gun. The man then fired the weapon, and the projectile struck Sakdawut near his left eye.

“He just drove up, pulled out the gun, and shot without any warning.”

Phuket City Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to aid their investigation and identify the gunman, reported Phuket News.

In related news, a nightclub owner allegedly shot and killed a security guard this morning, June 21, during a heated argument over the guard’s inappropriate behaviour with female staff. The incident took place at a popular bar and restaurant on Prasert-Manukit Road in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district, with the owner surrendering to police shortly afterwards.

In other news, a community in Phetchaburi was left in turmoil after a drug-addicted young man created chaos, leading the village headman to shoot him. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, June 19, when the young man, recently released from rehab, threatened violence.

Police Lieutenant Nattathun Poonseesang of Ban Lat Police Station disclosed that at 8pm, a shooting incident was reported in front of the village headman’s office in Moo 2, Ban Hat Subdistrict, Ban Lat District, Phetchaburi Province.