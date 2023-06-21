RTP warn porn enthusiasts to stay ‘hard’ on security as unsuspecting victim loses 3 million baht

Photo via Facebook/ Channel 7

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) issued a warning to pornography lovers to be vigilant after a victim was fleeced of 3 million baht after he browsed an illegal porn website.

The RTP yesterday told a gathering press pack that the top five scams in Thailand included counterfeit products and services, fraudulent part-time or freelance jobs, loan scams, call centre scams, and investment scams. The RTP added that a popular new scam is pushing to get into the top five – porn site extortion.

The RTP made known that the victim was contacted by the administrator of a porn site he browsed and invited him to add the website as a friend on the LINE application. The admin informed the victim that there was more free adult content available on the LINE account, so the victim agreed to add it.

The victim was then invited to perform a series of tasks to access more free explicit content and then lured into applying as a member of a website called the v-verve club.

During the tasks, the victim was lured into transferring money to the website. The web admin encouraged the victim to transfer larger amounts assuring him that he would get all of the money back at the end of the game. Eventually, the victim lost 3 million baht to the scam.

The RTP added that people should be aware of these scamming websites. The RTP also added that a number of people had fallen victim to a TikTok scam.

The scammers contact the victims via phone and invite them to complete a task on the TikTok application to gain rewards.

At the start, the scam gang would transfer a reward to the victims after they completed their tasks. Then, they would send access to a fake TikTok application and lure victims into transferring money to them.