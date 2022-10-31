RTP to introduce QR code on police guns to prevent theft & misconduct

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) plans to introduce a QR code on all police guns so they can track payment and prevent theft and misconduct by officers.

The Deputy Commissioner of the RTP, Torsak Sookwimon, revealed to Thairath that Thai police officers do not want to use guns provided by the government because the disbursement process is slow and complicated.

Most RTP officers buy their guns. This means a lot of government-owned guns are left lying around. These guns are often appropriated by corrupt cops who steal and sell them, e.g., just like what happened at the Pak Kret Police Station when a gambling-addicted police officer stole over 160 guns to pay his debt.

The RTP also has a gun welfare system called Por Sam (ป.3) for officers to acquire guns at a low price. Some officers abuse that privilege and sell them online.

Torsak plans to cut that out and made known that the RTP will suspend the gun welfare system indefinitely and encourage its officers to use guns provided by the government.

Torsak said the RTP would apply the QR code system to the gun disbursement and each gun would have a personal code.

Any police officer who wanted a new gun could use their mobile phone to scan and register via an RTP application.

Torsak believes this measure would help prevent gun abuse use. He added that the RTP would also find new and effective firearms for its officers.