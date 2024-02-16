Royal purple wave: Officials rally behind Princess Sirindhorn after motorcade incident

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

In a display of solidarity, officials from various ministries donned vibrant purple T-shirts yesterday, standing united in support of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

The gesture came in response to a recent alarming incident on a bustling Bangkok expressway, where two individuals from the Taluwang group recklessly honked and attempted to chase the princess’s motorcade.

Leading the charge at the revered Mangkorn Kamalawat Chinese temple in Chinatown, Palang Pracharath party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan, accompanied by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Patcharawat Wongsuwan and other party members, stood alongside members of the Thai-Chinese community. Together, they paid homage to the temple deities, offering unwavering moral support to Princess Sirindhorn.

Minister Patcharawat and officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment further extended their well-wishes to the esteemed Princess in a solemn ceremony, echoing sentiments of solidarity and respect.

Simultaneously, a similar poignant ritual unfolded at the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, underscoring the widespread outpouring of support and reverence for Princess Sirindhorn, reported Thai PBS World.

Responding to this spontaneous display of solidarity, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin emphasised Princess Sirindhorn’s tireless dedication to the people, asserting the paramount importance of security officials in safeguarding her well-being.

A 22 year old activist attracted attention when she found herself in the news for honking her car horn at a royal motorcade on February 4. Following this incident, Tantawan Tuatulanon conducted an opinion poll on February 10, questioning if royal motorcades were a cause of traffic issues. This action led to charges being filed against her for causing a public disturbance.

In related news, the Department of Religious Affairs declared that rare relics of the Lord Buddha and his chief disciples Sariputra and Moggallana will be transported from India to be showcased at Sanam Luang, allowing the public to offer their respects from 9am to 8pm, starting from February 22 until March 19. This event aims to honour His Majesty’s 72nd birthday, marking the sixth cycle birthday on July 28.