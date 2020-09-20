Anti-government rally a victory for progressive Thais | The Thaiger

Thailand
Anti-government rally a victory for progressive Thais
An important figure in Thailand’s Progressive Movement says the anti-government rally this weekend is a victory for Thais pushing for democracy in the Kingdom. Yesterday’s rally, the largest yet in the anti-government demonstrations that started in July, attracted up to 30,000 people although Thai security officials put the number around 18,000. Either figure makes the protest the biggest so far and punctuates the government’s headache about how to work around or respond the demands.
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a fierce opponent of the military, and past leader of the now disbanded Future Forward Party (which attracted the third highest vote of any party in last year’s elections) reacted by saying the protesters have succeeded in making Sanam Luang, the site of the current rally, the “people’s ground.” The ceremonial site is a large area adjacent to the Grand Palace and the name means “royal ground.” It’s historical significance is one of traditionally being used for royal activities, but Thanathorn says that its meaning has changed as it is now being considered a public place thanks to the recent protests. He called for those to “walk together” to petition for democracy.
“The past 14 years have been a failure for Thailand.”
The 2006 Thai coup d’état took place on September 19, 2006, when the Royal Thai Army staged a coup against the elected caretaker government of then-PM Thaksin Shinawatra.
Thanathorn’s MP title was taken away last year after continually placing blame on the 2006 military coup, saying the nation’s problems were largely due to the coup and has pushed for the constitution to be reformed. He was the leader of the Future Forward Party which was disbanded by the Constitution Court earlier this year, which has been a contributing factor to the widespread anti-government protests in Bangkok.
The student led rally started yesterday and was held at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus despite not receiving permission from university officials to hold the rally. Protesters broke open the gate to the field and flooded the area, making it the largest anti-government rally to be held since the last military coup in May 2014.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Protesters place plaque declaring Thailand “belongs to the people”
Protesters today have placed a plaque, in the area next to the Grand Palace, declaring Thailand “belongs to the people”. The declaration comes after anti-government sentiment has risen prompting rallies to take place in the capital hoping to oust the government and demand constituional changes. The plaque was cemented in the perimeter of the Royal Field, known locally as Sanam Luang, reading, “At this place the people have expressed their will: that this country belongs to the people and is not the property of the monarch as they have deceived us.” The provocative wording is likely to elicit a response, […]
Universities
Protesters flood Thammasat University for major anti-government rally
Today, Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus in Bangkok is seeing thousands of protesters flood its campus in what they say is the biggest rally yet against the Prayut-led Thai government. After unsuccessfully trying to gain permission from university officials, the protesters broke through the gates of the history-laden university and are now gathering for the schedule of anti-government speeches. Earlier this week protesters were hoping for around 50,000 demonstrators with security officials saying it would more likely to be around 20,000. Today’s poor Bangkok weather is likely to make a crowd size more the latter than the former. Security officials […]
Thailand
US accuses Chinese companies of exploitation along the Mekong River
The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is accusing Chinese companies of “exploitative practices” in the Mekong River region after a new partnership has been launched to combat “transnational crimes”. Pompeo named the China Communications Construction Company as one of the big offenders and says the Chinese Communist Party is responsible for the increase in human, wildlife and drug trafficking in the region. He says the new partnership will also strengthen water security for partner countries where China has added to a drought in the region as an upstream damming by China has been carried out in “a completely non-transparent […]
Thai police seize 45,000 books and arrest students who were about to distribute them
Protesters place plaque declaring Thailand “belongs to the people”
Thailand details new visa strategy to welcome rich tourists
Police find 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in abandoned warehouse
Bangkok protest rally wraps up after a letter of demand is presented to officials
Bangkok SkyTrain offers free rides on Car Free Day for bike riders
Restaurant customer gets 60 baht discount after finding glass in food
Anti-government rally a victory for progressive Thais
England’s self-quarantine rule breakers will receive up to a 10,000 pound fine
48 Thais deported from Malaysia after serving prison sentences
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
Anti-government protest rally attracts massive crowd, continues today
Baby’s corpse found at garbage tip in Pattaya
Strong wind and waves this morning closes Phuket’s beaches, one swimmer rescued
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
Long stay tourist visa approved
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
Tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa will have to arrive on charter flights
Samui charity battles to feed island’s remaining residents
Europe is warned of rising Covid-19 rates as it enters the autumn season – WHO
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa will have to arrive on charter flights
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge
- Expats3 days ago
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
- Thailand2 days ago
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
- Thailand3 days ago
MP caught looking at nude photo during budget meeting
- Expats2 days ago
Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 mysteries still unsolved, health officials brush off risk of reopening borders