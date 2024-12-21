Residents challenge SRT’s ownership claims to Khao Kradong

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A land dispute in Khao Kradong, Buriram, has sparked controversy, with Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Minister of Interior, stating that the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) seems to be at fault. The conflict involves over 400 residents who claim rightful ownership of the land, asserting their families have occupied it long before the railway’s construction.

During a visit to the contested land in Mueang district, Songsak, alongside officials, met with villagers from Samet and Isaan subdistricts. These residents presented land ownership documents, including title deeds and Nor Sor 3 documents, to validate their claims. Many villagers argue that they had settled in the area before the railway was built, dismissing any accusations of encroachment on railway land.

The ministerial team conducted an inspection of the disputed railway boundaries and the surrounding residential areas. The land in question spans approximately 5,083 rai across seven villages in two subdistricts and affects 4,712 households, affecting around 7,641 people and 12 government agencies, including the Buriram Provincial Hall, police stations, and schools.

Songsak, a native of Buriram, expressed his understanding and empathy towards the residents. He pointed out the confusion and distress caused by unclear legal boundaries and conflicting claims regarding land ownership by the SRT. After discussions with the locals, Songsak expressed doubt over the legitimacy of the SRT’s claims to the land.

“I believe the SRT violated the residents’ rights after listening to them.”

The deputy interior minister urged the Department of Lands (DoL) and provincial governors to engage in dialogue with the affected residents, who have substantial evidence supporting their claims. He instructed the DoL to meticulously examine the documents and adhere strictly to the law to safeguard citizens’ rights.

According to Songsak, the absence of clear land ownership has already created challenges for residents in using their land titles as collateral for financial transactions or securing bank loans.

Sombat La-on, a Buriram Provincial Land officer, mentioned that the DoL has been following court rulings, which include 35 cases involving legal battles between the SRT and residents. The investigative committee found that the evidence provided by the SRT lacks sufficient detail to justify revoking the residents’ land titles. The committee recommended suspending any actions against these titles, a decision that supports residents in their struggle to maintain their land rights, reported Bangkok Post.

Despite the DoL’s decision, the SRT has lodged an appeal, leaving the final resolution pending.