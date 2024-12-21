Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:26, 21 December 2024| Updated: 10:26, 21 December 2024
Photo courtesy of Romania Insider

Phuket rolled out the red carpet for the first-ever direct charter flight from Bucharest, Romania, marking a new milestone in Thai tourism.

Operated by Romania’s HiSky airline in collaboration with top tour operators Dertour and Karpaten, the inaugural flight, H4 7467, landed at Phuket International Airport on Thursday, December 19. Passengers were greeted with a warm ceremony hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), with Suladda Sarutilavan, Executive Director for the Europe Region, leading the welcome party.

The seasonal service will connect Bucharest to Phuket with 12 flights from December 2024 to March 2025, using a spacious 274-seat Airbus A330. Thanks to Thailand’s visa exemption for Romanian citizens, allowing stays of up to 60 days, the route is expected to attract even more holidaymakers seeking sunny escapes.

The numbers speak for themselves: from January 1 to December 16, a staggering 38,624 Romanian visitors arrived in Thailand, marking a 23.26% increase compared to the same period last year, reported TAT News.

“This service reinforces Thailand’s position as a premier winter destination.”

With balmy beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural experiences, Phuket is poised to charm Romanian travellers like never before.

In related news, Thailand has turned on the charm for Polish holidaymakers, welcoming 294 tourists on a landmark charter flight from Warsaw to Krabi. LOT Polish Airlines‘ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down at Krabi International Airport on Thursday, December 19, marking a high-flying milestone in Thai-Polish tourism.

This inaugural seasonal service, organised by leading tour operator ITAKA, is set to run until March 19, 2025, offering 14 flights with 4,116 seats.

In other news, a flight to Thailand turned into a scene of mid-air mayhem, sparking outrage online after a viral video showcased the unruly behaviour of Indian passengers. Shared by a content creator aboard the Thai AirAsia flight, the footage reveals groups of Indian men standing in the aisle, chatting loudly, snacking, and blatantly ignoring air hostesses’ repeated requests to return to their seats.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

