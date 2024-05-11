Rayong tourism suffers after industrial area explosion

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Tourism in Rayong has suffered a setback after a pyrolysis gasoline tank in the Map Ta Phut industrial area exploded on Thursday, resulting in one death and four injuries.

The incident led to a flurry of tour cancellations at several fruit farms in the area, despite being located 40 to 50 kilometres away from the site of the explosion. The farms, which had planned to welcome tourists over the three-day government holiday, are now grappling with the abrupt halt in new bookings.

Suwanna Doty, President of the Tourism Council of Rayong, voiced the concerns of the tourism sector, stating that the recent events have made tourists apprehensive about their safety in Rayong. She highlighted the urgency of an integrated development plan for tourism and the industrial sector in Rayong, emphasising the importance of prioritising safety for locals, tourists, and natural resources.

“Last month a chemical warehouse in Rayong exploded, so this is not a minor issue to have two drastic events occur within a few weeks.”

Suwanna proposed the establishment of a war room and information centre to swiftly address emergencies, along with the recruitment of more skilled firefighters and emergency rescue staff. She also warned of the growing expat population in the province and the potential loss of confidence among foreigners if such disasters continue to occur.

“Unlike the PM2.5 smog in the North, which requires cooperation from neighbouring countries to deal with, fires in the industrial sector are preventable by following stringent safety measures.”

Phisamai Supanuntaroek, President of the Rayong Hotels Association, confirmed that hotels in the area would be monitoring the situation over the weekend to assess the actual number of cancellations. She noted that previous incidents in the Map Ta Phut area had severely affected tourism sentiment, reported Bangkok Post.

Phisamai further noted that major tourist attractions, including resorts, beaches, and parks, are located outside Mueang district, implying that these areas remain safe for tourists.