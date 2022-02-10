Thailand
Oil-affected Rayong beach will host Valentine’s Day event to celebrate reopening
Love will conquer all, including an oil spill off the Thai coastline. The Rayong beach where oil reached its shores last month will host a Valentine’s Day event called “Rayong in Love” to celebrate the beach’s reopening.
The event at Mae Ram Phueng Beach will start on Saturday, February 12, and end on Monday, February 14. The Rayong governor said on Monday, Valentine’s Day, there will be a marriage registration service on the beach with souvenirs. He also told local Thai media there would be “fresh, clean, and safe seafood” from local fishermen. There were fears that the fallout from the oil spill would affect the local catch, but tests have been conducted over the past week revealing that fish from the area have not been affected.
The oil spill happened in January when oil leaked from a pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company. The SPRC apologised and took responsibility for the spill on Saturday, though the company disagreed with estimates on how much oil was spilled.
The estimated amount of spilled oil was 50,000 litres, but the firm insisted it was only 47,000 litres. After Rayong authorities and the Royal Navy cleared the oil from the shore, they closed the emergency centre that was in charge of overseeing the cleanup.
During the beginning of the spill, divers checked sea grass, coral reefs, and marine life in Prao Bay and the marine national park. The divers found all these things safe. Meanwhile, local volunteers helped clean oil that washed up on the beach.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | CNN
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pumice from volcanic eruption found on southern beaches off Gulf of Thailand
BTS promotes Samsung’s ocean cleanup campaign in ‘Galaxy for the Future’ MV
28 year old woman’s body parts found in canals off Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River
Siam Piwat aims to generate over 500 million baht to revive the economy and tourism industry
Insurance companies “hesitate” to give Covid-19 insurance to foreign tourists
Thailand’s retail giant Central plans 100 billion baht investment by 2026
Thai official says don’t spray hand sanitiser on the body – or near a naked flame
Former Malaysia PM tests positive for Covid-19 after ministers’ meeting
Activist ousted from protest movement amid sexual misconduct allegations
Oil-affected Rayong beach will host Valentine’s Day event to celebrate reopening
Human trials of Indonesian Covid-19 vaccine get underway
Thailand News Update | Songkran cancelled for 2022?
Pattaya drunks steal road signs to pay for more booze
Fall out from Feminist Female Fighter I GMT
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Bangkok experiencing Covid surge as new infections rise to 2,000 a day
Phuket officials alarmed by number of tourists testing positive on arrival
Phuket officials comment on recent ‘taxi’ fiasco – everything except taxi meters
Thailand’s health minister says there’s no legal requirement to wear a face mask
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
Suvarnabhumi airport warns people travelling out of Thailand, don’t bring over 30 masks
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
Health ministry to propose easing Covid restrictions, in line with other countries
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
Deported Canadian gangster shot and killed in Phuket
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
Greek tourists robbed in Phuket get 51,000 baht gift from anonymous donor
UPDATE: Gunmen shoot dead a deported Canadian ‘gangster’ in Rawai, Phuket
Sunday Covid numbers, sixth day of climbing infections
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
- Entertainment4 days ago
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health ministry to propose easing Covid restrictions, in line with other countries
- Economy1 day ago
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
- Thailand2 days ago
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
- Bangkok1 day ago
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
- Crime3 days ago
Cash, safes, passports seized from Phuket villa in “gangster” murder investigation